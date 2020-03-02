Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 56 36.8 566-1287 .440 258-717 565-654 .864 1955 34.9
Westbrook 49 36.1 528-1117 .473 48-191 248-317 .782 1352 27.6
Gordon 31 28.9 151-404 .374 86-264 74-99 .747 462 14.9
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Covington 9 32.1 40-99 .404 26-77 8-9 .889 114 12.7
House 53 30.5 188-442 .425 106-286 64-81 .790 546 10.3
McLemore 59 23.3 203-453 .448 149-377 45-60 .750 600 10.2
Rivers 55 23.5 173-405 .427 76-219 57-82 .695 479 8.7
Green 5 18.2 15-25 .600 9-17 3-4 .750 42 8.4
Tucker 59 34.6 156-354 .441 91-241 37-44 .841 440 7.5
Clemons 28 8.8 50-124 .403 33-93 6-7 .857 139 5.0
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Carroll 3 15.3 4-11 .364 2-8 2-5 .400 12 4.0
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 40 10.7 37-90 .411 15-54 3-8 .375 92 2.3
Frazier 8 8.3 4-11 .364 2-8 4-6 .667 14 1.8
Caboclo 3 4.7 1-3 .333 0-2 2-2 1.000 4 1.3
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 59 241.3 2443-5368 .455 920-2619 1204-1530 .787 7010 118.8
OPPONENTS 59 241.3 2493-5428 .459 717-2084 1027-1345 .764 6730 114.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 60 298 358 6.4 411 7.3 190 0 94 249 52
Westbrook 82 306 388 7.9 351 7.2 175 2 82 214 16
Gordon 8 53 61 2.0 48 1.5 64 0 21 33 11
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Covington 10 61 71 7.9 12 1.3 28 0 10 11 24
House 55 181 236 4.5 67 1.3 108 0 59 45 28
McLemore 18 115 133 2.3 50 .8 123 0 36 45 12
Rivers 22 110 132 2.4 86 1.6 102 0 39 32 9
Green 1 14 15 3.0 7 1.4 10 0 3 6 3
Tucker 93 314 407 6.9 93 1.6 191 0 65 62 29
Clemons 3 20 23 .8 21 .8 20 0 6 17 5
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Carroll 2 9 11 3.7 5 1.7 3 0 2 5 2
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 21 72 93 2.3 25 .6 43 0 24 14 12
Frazier 1 2 3 .4 1 .1 13 0 2 2 0
Caboclo 2 2 4 1.3 0 .0 1 0 2 2 2
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 611 2066 2677 45.4 1264 21.4 1269 2 496 859 304
OPPONENTS 656 2113 2769 46.9 1500 25.4 1233 6 467 926 297