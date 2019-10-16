Houston leads series 2-1
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|98
|7
|17
|2
|0
|4
|6
|13
|30
|.173
|Altuve 2b
|3
|12
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.417
|Brantley lf-rf
|3
|13
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Tucker rf-ph
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Reddick lf-rf
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Maldonado c
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Correa ss
|3
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|.167
|Bregman 3b
|3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|.143
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.091
|Springer cf-rf
|3
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|.083
|Marisnick cf-pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Díaz lf-ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Chirinos c
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Alvarez dh
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|.000
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|109
|10
|24
|2
|0
|5
|10
|11
|30
|.220
|Stanton lf
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Torres 2b
|3
|12
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|6
|2
|2
|.417
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|13
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.385
|Maybin lf
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Judge rf
|3
|13
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|.308
|Urshela 3b
|3
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|Gardner cf-lf
|3
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.154
|Gregorius ss
|3
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Encarnación dh
|3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|.083
|Sánchez c
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.077
|Hicks cf-ph
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Cole
|1
|0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harris
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|James
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Osuna
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Rondón
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Verlander
|1
|0
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.70
|Greinke
|1
|0
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4.50
|Smith
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|Pressly
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Britton
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cessa
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Chapman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Green
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kahnle
|2
|0
|3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Loaisiga
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Sabathia
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tanaka
|1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Paxton
|1
|0
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|Severino
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.15
|Happ
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|Ottavino
|3
|0
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20.25
|Houston
|120
|010
|200
|01
|—
|7
|New York
|000
|302
|212
|00
|—
|10
E_Springer. LOB_Houston 43, N.Y. Yankees 35. 2B_Maldonado, Correa, Torres, Encarnación. HR_Altuve, Reddick, Correa, Springer, Stanton, Torres 2, Judge, Urshela. RBIs_Altuve, Reddick, Correa 2, Gurriel, Springer, Stanton, Torres 6, Judge 2, Urshela. SB_Altuve, Judge. SF_Gurriel. S_Osuna.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Bill Welke; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Kerwin Danley. (Game 2) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Bill Welke; Left, Mark Carlson. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson.
T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:11.
T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:49.
T_Game 3 at New York, 3:44.
A_Game 1 at Houston, 43311.
A_Game 2 at Houston, 43359.
A_Game 3 at New York, 48998.