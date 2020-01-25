FG FT Reb
CANISIUS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 39 2-6 0-0 0-11 10 0 5
Henderson 31 6-10 4-4 2-6 1 2 20
Brandon 28 8-15 0-0 2-4 2 2 19
White 28 4-7 1-2 1-2 0 3 11
Harried 22 2-9 1-2 0-1 1 2 5
Brown 20 0-4 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Hitchon 20 1-4 2-4 1-2 0 3 4
Fritz 12 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 2 2
Totals 200 24-56 8-12 7-30 15 15 66

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Henderson 4-5, Brandon 3-5, White 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Hitchon 0-1, Harried 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (White 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 4, White 2, Brandon, Brown, Fritz, Harried, Henderson, Hitchon).

Steals: 7 (Brandon 3, Harried 2, White 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Crawford 38 7-13 2-2 2-6 0 0 18
Agee 36 8-13 6-6 0-6 1 2 24
Washington 35 4-12 0-0 2-7 7 0 8
Ross 31 3-7 1-2 0-1 0 2 7
Thiam 19 0-3 0-0 0-3 0 4 0
van Eyck 16 3-5 1-2 1-3 3 5 8
Cashaw 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 3 0 0
Nikolic 7 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Gist 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Perez 5 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-57 10-12 6-30 15 13 69

Percentages: FG .474, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Agee 2-4, Crawford 2-5, van Eyck 1-3, Gist 0-1, Thiam 0-3, Washington 0-3, Ross 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Agee 2, Cashaw, van Eyck).

Turnovers: 11 (Agee 4, Crawford 4, Cashaw, Gist, Ross).

Steals: 10 (Thiam 3, Ross 2, van Eyck 2, Nikolic, Perez, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Canisius 27 39 66
Iona 35 34 69

A_1,538 (2,611).