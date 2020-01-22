FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Likekele 38 4-14 3-5 2-5 6 2 12
Waters 34 5-11 1-2 2-6 3 4 14
McGriff 28 3-8 4-4 3-9 1 3 12
Laurent 26 5-9 3-4 2-4 1 5 13
A.Anderson 25 5-9 2-4 0-4 0 4 12
Dziagwa 22 5-11 0-0 0-0 1 1 14
Anei 10 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 4 2
Harris 10 0-2 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Ka.Boone 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 29-69 14-21 9-29 13 25 82

Percentages: FG .420, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Dziagwa 4-9, Waters 3-7, McGriff 2-5, Likekele 1-1, Laurent 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Anderson, Ka.Boone).

Turnovers: 8 (A.Anderson 3, Laurent 3, Dziagwa, Likekele).

Steals: 12 (A.Anderson 4, Likekele 3, Waters 2, Dziagwa, Harris, Laurent).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IOWA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bolton 40 5-11 7-8 1-9 5 2 21
Haliburton 40 7-11 0-0 1-6 6 3 20
Young 30 7-8 13-15 4-9 2 3 27
Nixon 25 0-4 5-6 0-5 2 3 5
Jackson 20 2-3 2-2 0-0 1 3 7
Grill 16 0-4 0-0 0-5 1 3 0
Jacobson 16 1-3 1-2 1-2 1 1 3
Conditt 10 2-4 0-0 0-2 2 3 4
Griffin 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 25-49 28-33 7-38 20 22 89

Percentages: FG .510, FT .848.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Haliburton 6-9, Bolton 4-6, Jackson 1-2, Nixon 0-3, Grill 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Young 2, Conditt, Haliburton).

Turnovers: 19 (Bolton 4, Young 4, Conditt 3, Haliburton 3, Griffin 2, Jackson 2, Grill).

Steals: 5 (Haliburton 2, Bolton, Grill, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St. 35 47 82
Iowa St. 37 52 89

A_13,916 (14,384).