IUPUI 93, Green Bay 78
Minnett 8-15 9-9 31, Burk 10-21 3-3 27, Goss 4-9 5-8 13, Depersia 1-5 0-0 3, Weatherford 5-9 0-0 13, Tyson 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 17-20 93.
Pipes 6-12 0-0 18, Davis 4-9 2-4 10, McCloud 1-11 2-2 4, Patterson 4-9 4-5 12, Chevalier 2-4 0-0 5, Crist 1-4 2-3 5, McNair 4-6 4-5 12, Schwartz 2-4 0-0 5, Bell 1-4 0-0 2, Hankerson 1-5 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-69 14-19 78.
Halftime_IUPUI 53-38. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 14-28 (Minnett 6-10, Burk 4-9, Weatherford 3-5, Depersia 1-3, Jackson 0-1), Green Bay 10-27 (Pipes 6-12, Miles 1-1, Chevalier 1-2, Crist 1-2, Schwartz 1-2, Bell 0-1, Hankerson 0-1, McCloud 0-6). Rebounds_IUPUI 42 (Goss 17), Green Bay 31 (Pipes 8). Assists_IUPUI 22 (Depersia 8), Green Bay 21 (McCloud 5). Total Fouls_IUPUI 19, Green Bay 16. A_1,666 (9,729).