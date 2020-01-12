https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Illinois-74-Minnesota-71-14969830.php
Illinois 74, Minnesota 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS (10-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blazek
|36
|4-5
|1-2
|2-5
|3
|2
|9
|Myles
|25
|4-9
|2-6
|3-7
|1
|0
|10
|Beasley
|29
|4-13
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|12
|Ephraim
|24
|0-4
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|1
|0
|Holesinska
|38
|9-15
|7-9
|0-3
|2
|2
|28
|Andrews
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|3
|2
|Joens
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Rice
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Terry
|23
|4-10
|1-1
|2-5
|3
|2
|9
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|15-22
|11-40
|10
|15
|74
Percentages: FG 45.763, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Holesinska 3-5, Beasley 2-4, Ephraim 0-1, Joens 0-1, Terry 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Blazek 2, Beasley 1, Terry 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Holesinska 5, Myles 3, Ephraim 3, Andrews 1)
Steals: 8 (Beasley 3, Terry 2, Blazek 1, Myles 1, Ephraim 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA (11-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sconiers
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|6
|Adashchyk
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Brunson
|35
|6-12
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|14
|Hubbard
|36
|4-14
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|12
|Scalia
|37
|5-10
|3-5
|5-7
|0
|3
|16
|Tomancova
|21
|0-1
|0-2
|3-9
|0
|1
|0
|Powell
|25
|6-17
|3-7
|0-1
|2
|2
|15
|Totals
|200
|27-68
|9-18
|17-39
|10
|15
|71
Percentages: FG 39.706, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Scalia 3-7, Adashchyk 2-3, Hubbard 2-6, Brunson 1-2, Powell 0-4)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Hubbard 3, Powell 3, Brunson 2, Scalia 2, Adashchyk 1)
Steals: 4 (Brunson 1, Hubbard 1, Scalia 1, Powell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Minnesota
|16
|16
|17
|22
|—
|71
|Illinois
|19
|17
|17
|21
|—
|74
A_1,333
Officials_Bob Enterline, Jeff Cross, Maggie Tieman
