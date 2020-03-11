Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ALCORN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Andrews 15 2-8 2-4 1-4 0 2 6
Campbell 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Crosby 16 5-12 2-2 0-5 0 1 12
M.Howard 20 5-12 6-7 3-5 0 1 16
Tillery 11 0-7 1-2 1-3 0 3 1
Brewton 14 4-9 2-3 0-6 3 5 11
K.Wilson 10 1-3 2-2 2-5 0 1 4
Fairley 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Morris 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Totals 200 18-52 15-20 7-30 3 19 52

Percentages: FG .346, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Brewton 1-4, Crosby 0-1, Andrews 0-2, M.Howard 0-2, Tillery 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Crosby 7, Brewton 5, Morris 3, Campbell).

Steals: 6 (Brewton 2, Crosby 2, M.Howard 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JACKSON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McKinnis 15 2-3 2-4 1-4 0 2 6
James 9 5-7 0-1 0-0 3 4 10
Ross 15 1-1 1-3 0-1 2 3 4
Wallis 18 5-12 0-0 2-10 4 3 11
Griffin 17 8-14 2-6 3-12 2 2 19
Jarrett 13 6-11 4-8 0-4 2 2 16
McClelland 7 0-2 2-2 0-2 3 0 2
Spencer 5 0-1 1-2 1-2 0 1 1
D.Wilson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-51 12-26 7-35 16 18 69

Percentages: FG .529, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Ross 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Wallis 1-6, Jarrett 0-1, McClelland 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (McKinnis 3, Wallis).

Turnovers: 12 (Griffin 2, James 2, Jarrett 2, McKinnis 2, Ross 2, Wallis 2).

Steals: 10 (Ross 3, Wallis 3, Griffin, James, Jarrett, McClelland).

Technical Fouls: Tigers, 4:53 second.

Alcorn St. 16 36 52
Jackson St. 37 32 69

