KENTUCKY 78, LOUISVILLE 70, OT
Sutton 5-11 3-5 14, Nwora 2-11 3-6 8, Perry 2-4 0-0 5, McMahon 1-7 1-2 4, Kimble 5-9 0-2 12, Enoch 8-16 1-1 18, M.Williams 4-9 1-4 9, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 9-20 70.
Hagans 3-8 1-2 8, Maxey 9-14 5-6 27, Quickley 4-11 8-8 18, Richards 4-6 5-7 13, Brooks 0-4 2-2 2, Montgomery 2-5 0-0 4, Sestina 3-5 0-0 6, Juzang 0-0 0-0 0, Whitney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 21-25 78.
Halftime_Kentucky 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 7-27 (Kimble 2-3, Perry 1-2, Enoch 1-4, McMahon 1-5, Sutton 1-5, Nwora 1-6, M.Williams 0-2), Kentucky 7-15 (Maxey 4-5, Quickley 2-6, Hagans 1-1, Sestina 0-1, Brooks 0-2). Fouled Out_Sestina. Rebounds_Louisville 30 (Sutton 10), Kentucky 34 (Richards 9). Assists_Louisville 12 (McMahon, Kimble 4), Kentucky 12 (Hagans 8). Total Fouls_Louisville 25, Kentucky 23.