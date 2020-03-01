https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Kansas-77-Oklahoma-St-69-15095781.php
Kansas 77, Oklahoma St. 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS (15-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|de Carvalho
|34
|2-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|5
|Stephens
|26
|5-12
|2-7
|3-12
|1
|0
|13
|Merriweather
|17
|2-8
|1-2
|2-8
|1
|2
|5
|Franklin
|37
|8-15
|7-9
|0-4
|8
|3
|23
|Thomas
|34
|4-9
|1-2
|0-6
|4
|1
|10
|Helgren
|23
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Kersgieter
|20
|5-7
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|14
|Mitchell
|9
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-62
|12-24
|10-43
|16
|12
|77
Percentages: FG 46.774, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Kersgieter 4-6, de Carvalho 1-4, Stephens 1-1, Thomas 1-4, Mitchell 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (de Carvalho 1, Franklin 1, Helgren 1)
Turnovers: 7 (Franklin 5, de Carvalho 1, Thomas 1)
Steals: 6 (Thomas 4, de Carvalho 1, Stephens 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST. (15-13)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gray
|40
|12-24
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|4
|29
|Mack
|38
|11-18
|2-3
|4-15
|0
|3
|24
|Asberry
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|6
|de Sousa
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Fields
|30
|4-10
|0-1
|1-2
|5
|3
|8
|De Lapp
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|0
|Gerlich
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarr
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Winchester
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Dennis
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|Rodrigues
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-69
|6-8
|8-37
|13
|17
|69
Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Asberry 2-6, Gray 1-4, Mack 0-1, de Sousa 0-3, Fields 0-2, Gerlich 0-2, Dennis 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Mack 6, Gray 1, De Lapp 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Gray 3, Mack 2, Asberry 2, Dennis 1, Rodrigues 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Fields 3, Asberry 2, Mack 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oklahoma St.
|11
|15
|16
|27
|—
|69
|Kansas
|27
|16
|14
|20
|—
|77
A_2,471
Officials_Beverly Roberts, Scott Yarbrough, Maj Forsberg
