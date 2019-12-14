Statistics after 13 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Mahomes 392 253 64.5 3266 8.33 21 5.4 3 0.8 83t 105.3
Moore 91 59 64.8 659 7.24 4 4.4 0 0.0 57t 100.9
TEAM 484 312 64.5 3753 8.11 25 5.2 3 0.6 83t 104
OPPONENTS 462 285 61.7 2953 7.0 19 4.1 13 2.8 69 84
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
McCoy 95 449 4.7 39 4
Dam.Williams 83 309 3.7 91t 3
Mahomes 31 172 5.5 25 1
Dar.Williams 41 141 3.4 41 3
Thompson 20 59 3.0 9 1
Hill 7 22 3.1 5 0
Hardman 4 17 4.3 9 0
Watkins 2 12 6.0 11 0
Ware 5 11 2.2 6 0
Sherman 4 9 2.3 5 0
Kelce 1 4 4.0 4t 1
Thomas 1 4 4.0 4 0
Moore 4 0 0.0 3 0
TEAM 298 1209 4.1 91t 13
OPPONENTS 354 1790 5.1 68t 13
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kelce 75 989 13.2 47 4
Watkins 46 588 12.8 68t 3
Hill 44 660 15.0 57t 5
McCoy 28 181 6.5 23 1
Robinson 28 391 14.0 44t 3
Hardman 24 498 20.8 83t 6
Dam.Williams 23 156 6.8 32 1
Dar.Williams 15 167 11.1 52 1
Pringle 12 170 14.2 28 1
Thompson 7 46 6.6 19 0
Bell 3 10 3.3 7 0
Yelder 3 50 16.7 24 0
Sherman 2 22 11.0 15 0
Thomas 1 6 6.0 6 0
Ware 1 -9 -9.0 -9 0
TEAM 312 3925 12.6 83t 25
OPPONENTS 285 3235 11.4 69 19
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Mathieu 3 70 23.3 35 0
Thornhill 2 46 23.0 46t 1
Ward 2 10 5.0 10 0
Breeland 2 4 2.0 4 0
Clark 1 5 5.0 5 0
Fenton 1 0 0.0 0 0
Nnadi 1 0 0.0 0 0
Sorensen 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 13 135 10.4 46t 1
OPPONENTS 3 8 2.7 6 0
SACKS NO.
Jones 7.0
Clark 6.0
Ogbah 5.5
Kpassagnon 4.0
Okafor 4.0
Hitchens 2.0
Wilson 1.5
Fuller 1.0
Mathieu 1.0
Nnadi 1.0
Pennel 1.0
Ragland 1.0
Saunders 1.0
Watts 1.0
TEAM 37.0
OPPONENTS 21.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Colquitt 42 1851 44.1 41.6 18 68 1
TEAM 43 1851 43.0 40.7 18 68 1
OPPONENTS 48 2095 43.6 39.2 14 65 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hardman 11 138 12.5 36 0
Thomas 13 55 4.2 10 0
Hill 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 25 193 7.7 36 0
OPPONENTS 16 63 3.9 11 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Thompson 1 27 27.0 27 0
Hardman 22 510 23.2 34 0
Thomas 7 155 22.1 29 0
Pringle 2 41 20.5 22 0
TEAM 32 733 22.9 34 0
OPPONENTS 28 539 19.2 30 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Breeland 0 0 2
Clark 0 0 1
Colquitt 0 1 0
Hardman 2 1 0
Jones 0 0 1
Kelce 1 0 0
Kpassagnon 0 0 1
Mahomes 3 1 0
McCoy 3 1 0
Moore 2 1 0
Niemann 0 1 0
O'Daniel 0 0 1
Ragland 0 0 1
Reiter 1 0 0
Thomas 2 1 0
Ware 1 1 0
Watkins 2 0 0
Dam.Williams 1 1 0
Dar.Williams 1 1 0
Winchester 1 0 0
TEAM 20 10 7
OPPONENTS 17 9 10
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 74 151 81 65 0 371
OPPONENTS 80 57 47 97 0 281
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Butker 0 0 0 0 39 41 28 32 54 0 123
Hardman 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Hill 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Kelce 5 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
McCoy 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Dam.Williams 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Dar.Williams 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Robinson 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Watkins 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Mahomes 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Pringle 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Thornhill 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Ward 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
TEAM 39 13 25 0 39 41 28 32 54 0 318
OPPONENTS 32 13 19 0 20 24 19 24 53 0 249
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Butker 0/ 0 7/ 7 8/ 9 11/ 11 2/ 5
TEAM 0/ 0 7/ 7 8/ 9 11/ 11 2/ 5
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 8/ 8 7/ 7 3/ 8 1/ 1