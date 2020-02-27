https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Kansas-St-60-Iowa-St-51-15087688.php
Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (14-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beard
|24
|2-4
|1-2
|2-5
|4
|2
|6
|Williams
|35
|5-9
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|2
|11
|Lee
|35
|5-8
|1-2
|4-12
|0
|5
|11
|Carr
|29
|3-12
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|8
|Harris
|35
|5-11
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|2
|11
|Chapman
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Macke
|5
|1-1
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Ebert
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Goodrich
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|1
|Simmons
|17
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|9-14
|8-38
|18
|17
|60
Percentages: FG 44.231, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Carr 2-9, Beard 1-1, Harris 1-5, Simmons 1-3)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Lee 4, Beard 1, Williams 1, Carr 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Harris 5, Beard 3, Williams 2, Lee 2, 2, Carr 1, Chapman 1)
Steals: 8 (Harris 6, Lee 1, Goodrich 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST. (15-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Camber
|40
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Espenmiller-McGraw
|24
|1-7
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Joens
|39
|6-15
|3-6
|6-13
|1
|2
|17
|Johnson
|27
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|10
|Kane
|14
|2-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Nezerwa
|20
|3-9
|2-3
|2-4
|0
|1
|8
|Frederick
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Thurmon
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Wise
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-56
|8-13
|10-33
|5
|12
|51
Percentages: FG 32.143, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Joens 2-8, Johnson 2-5, Camber 1-7, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-3, Kane 1-1, Scott 0-2, Nezerwa 0-1, Wise 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Nezerwa 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Joens 7, Johnson 3, Kane 2, Camber 1, Espenmiller-McGraw 1, Nezerwa 1, Frederick 1)
Steals: 8 (Joens 3, Nezerwa 2, Camber 1, Espenmiller-McGraw 1, Johnson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Iowa St.
|11
|6
|14
|20
|—
|51
|Kansas St.
|13
|12
|19
|16
|—
|60
A_3,006
Officials_Bill Larance, Michael McConnell, Lisa Jones
