L.A. Angels-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees second. Cameron Maybin walks. Brett Gardner reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Cameron Maybin out at second. Clint Frazier flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. Austin Romine singles to shallow infield. Brett Gardner to second. DJ LeMahieu homers to center field. Austin Romine scores. Brett Gardner scores. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Angels 0.

Angels fourth. Kole Calhoun homers to center field. Albert Pujols lines out to shortstop to Didi Gregorius. Jared Walsh grounds out to first base, Luke Voit to Masahiro Tanaka. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Luke Voit.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Angels 1.

Yankees fourth. Cameron Maybin called out on strikes. Brett Gardner homers to center field. Clint Frazier flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Austin Romine pops out to second base to David Fletcher.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Angels 1.

Yankees sixth. Didi Gregorius singles to right field. Gio Urshela walks. Cameron Maybin grounds out to first base, Jared Walsh to Justin Anderson. Gio Urshela to second. Didi Gregorius to third. Brett Gardner doubles to right field. Gio Urshela scores. Didi Gregorius scores. Clint Frazier pops out to shallow infield to Matt Thaiss. Austin Romine strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Angels 1.

Yankees eighth. Didi Gregorius flies out to shallow left field to Michael Hermosillo. Gio Urshela flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Cameron Maybin homers to center field. Brett Gardner walks. Clint Frazier homers to left field. Brett Gardner scores. Austin Romine grounds out to shortstop, Andrelton Simmons to Jared Walsh.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 9, Angels 1.