L.A. Dodgers-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets first. Amed Rosario grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Max Muncy. J.D. Davis homers to left field. Jeff McNeil flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Wilson Ramos walks. Robinson Cano grounds out to first base to Max Muncy.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers fourth. Matt Beaty grounds out to third base, Jeff McNeil to Todd Frazier. Cody Bellinger walks. Corey Seager singles to right center field. Cody Bellinger to third. A.J. Pollock singles to center field. Corey Seager to second. Cody Bellinger scores. Gavin Lux homers to center field. A.J. Pollock scores. Corey Seager scores. Will Smith grounds out to second base, Robinson Cano to Todd Frazier. Clayton Kershaw grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Todd Frazier.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 4, Mets 1.

Dodgers seventh. Will Smith lines out to left center field to Juan Lagares. Clayton Kershaw strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson singles to shallow left field. Max Muncy walks. Joc Pederson to second. Chris Taylor pinch-hitting for Matt Beaty. Chris Taylor doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Max Muncy scores. Joc Pederson scores. Cody Bellinger singles to left center field. Chris Taylor scores. Corey Seager strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Mets 1.

Mets seventh. Robinson Cano grounds out to first base to Max Muncy. Todd Frazier singles to center field. Michael Conforto walks. Todd Frazier to second. Pete Alonso pinch-hitting for Juan Lagares. Pete Alonso walks. Michael Conforto to second. Todd Frazier to third. Brandon Nimmo pinch-hitting for Luis Avilan. Brandon Nimmo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Pete Alonso to second. Michael Conforto to third. Todd Frazier out at home. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo to second. Pete Alonso to third. Michael Conforto scores. J.D. Davis grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Max Muncy.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 7, Mets 2.

Dodgers eighth. A.J. Pollock lines out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Gavin Lux singles to second base. Will Smith lines out to third base to Todd Frazier. Edwin Rios pinch-hitting for Joe Kelly. Edwin Rios homers to left field. Gavin Lux scores. Joc Pederson grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Pete Alonso.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 9, Mets 2.