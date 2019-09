L.A. Dodgers-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets eighth. Robinson Cano strikes out swinging. Todd Frazier hit by pitch. Juan Lagares strikes out swinging. Brandon Nimmo hit by pitch. Todd Frazier to second. Amed Rosario walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Sam Haggerty to third. Rajai Davis pinch-hitting for Seth Lugo. Rajai Davis doubles to left field. Amed Rosario scores. Brandon Nimmo scores. Sam Haggerty scores. Jeff McNeil strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 3, Dodgers 0.