FG FT Reb
CLEVELAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Love 33:04 7-17 6-6 2-11 3 2 21
Osman 34:59 5-12 1-1 0-4 1 2 15
Thompson 33:34 8-11 1-2 6-10 2 5 17
Garland 29:21 7-13 0-0 0-2 4 3 16
Sexton 34:40 6-16 4-4 1-3 4 1 16
McKinnie 22:19 1-5 0-1 1-3 2 5 2
Exum 19:54 0-2 1-2 0-3 3 1 1
Knight 12:18 0-3 1-4 0-1 1 0 1
Henson 9:01 3-5 1-1 0-1 0 1 7
T.Cook 5:25 0-0 1-2 0-1 1 2 1
Wade 5:25 1-1 0-1 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 240:00 38-85 16-24 10-40 21 22 99

Percentages: FG .447, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Osman 4-6, Garland 2-6, Love 1-4, Exum 0-1, Henson 0-1, Knight 0-2, Sexton 0-2, McKinnie 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McKinnie).

Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Love 4, Garland 3, McKinnie 2, Sexton 2, Henson, Knight, Osman).

Steals: 4 (Garland 2, Thompson, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
L.A. LAKERS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
James 32:42 12-16 6-7 0-2 8 2 31
Kuzma 25:42 5-13 1-2 1-3 2 4 11
McGee 23:06 1-2 2-4 2-8 3 3 4
Bradley 20:54 5-11 0-0 0-3 0 2 12
Green 23:21 4-8 2-4 1-4 2 1 10
Caldwell-Pope 26:09 2-7 4-4 0-1 5 2 9
Howard 24:54 9-11 2-3 5-15 2 2 21
Caruso 22:32 3-5 2-2 0-1 6 3 10
Q.Cook 20:22 3-7 0-0 1-4 1 2 7
Dudley 16:58 2-5 0-0 0-2 3 4 5
Daniels 3:19 2-3 2-2 1-2 1 0 8
Totals 240:00 48-88 21-28 11-45 33 25 128

Percentages: FG .545, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Caruso 2-2, Daniels 2-3, Bradley 2-5, Howard 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, James 1-3, Dudley 1-4, Q.Cook 1-4, Green 0-2, Kuzma 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (McGee 2, Kuzma).

Turnovers: 9 (James 3, Caruso 2, Kuzma 2, Caldwell-Pope, Howard).

Steals: 8 (Green 4, Caldwell-Pope, James, McGee, Q.Cook).

Technical Fouls: None

Cleveland 27 21 22 29 99
L.A. Lakers 21 26 37 44 128

A_18,997 (18,997).