L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 120
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|35:43
|7-16
|5-6
|1-9
|5
|3
|20
|James
|36:43
|7-15
|6-8
|1-7
|16
|2
|21
|McGee
|11:12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|4
|Bradley
|17:58
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|8
|Green
|19:18
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Caldwell-Pope
|32:13
|4-7
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|13
|Kuzma
|29:37
|9-17
|3-3
|1-4
|1
|1
|24
|Caruso
|19:47
|3-6
|2-3
|2-3
|3
|4
|9
|Howard
|18:46
|4-5
|3-4
|3-8
|0
|3
|11
|Rondo
|18:00
|6-8
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|2
|15
|Dudley
|00:41
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-91
|23-28
|11-44
|32
|25
|128
Percentages: FG .516, FT .821.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Kuzma 3-9, Caruso 1-1, Rondo 1-2, Davis 1-4, James 1-4, Green 1-5, Bradley 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 4, Caldwell-Pope, James, McGee).
Turnovers: 9 (Bradley 2, Caruso 2, Davis 2, Rondo 2, James).
Steals: 6 (Caruso 2, Davis 2, James 2).
Technical Fouls: coach Frank Vogel, 5:31 first
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anthony
|33:12
|5-14
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|13
|Labissiere
|2:37
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Whiteside
|33:52
|7-11
|5-7
|6-16
|0
|3
|19
|Lillard
|39:16
|7-17
|13-14
|0-2
|9
|4
|31
|McCollum
|37:58
|8-16
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|18
|Bazemore
|27:55
|3-8
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|5
|9
|Simons
|27:29
|6-13
|1-1
|1-6
|0
|1
|14
|Tolliver
|17:35
|4-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|12
|Little
|11:19
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|Trent Jr.
|8:43
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|41-86
|23-27
|9-39
|18
|22
|120
Percentages: FG .477, FT .852.
3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Tolliver 4-5, Lillard 4-13, Bazemore 2-4, McCollum 2-8, Simons 1-1, Trent Jr. 1-1, Anthony 1-2, Labissiere 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Whiteside 4, Bazemore 2, Anthony, Lillard).
Turnovers: 16 (Whiteside 4, Anthony 3, Lillard 3, Tolliver 3, McCollum 2, Bazemore).
Steals: 4 (Bazemore, Lillard, Simons, Trent Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Anthony, 6:36 fourth
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|37
|32
|25
|—
|128
|Portland
|32
|32
|31
|25
|—
|120
A_19,960 (19,393).