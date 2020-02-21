https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/LIBERTY-82-NORTH-FLORIDA-77-15072626.php
LIBERTY 82, NORTH FLORIDA 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aminu
|27
|5-6
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|5
|10
|Hendricksen
|31
|3-7
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|3
|10
|Escobar
|31
|10-17
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|26
|Gandia-Rosa
|38
|5-11
|3-4
|0-3
|9
|3
|17
|Sams
|34
|1-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|5
|3
|D.James
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|1
|0
|Burkhardt
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Endicott
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|5
|Adedoyin
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Balogun
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-59
|4-6
|9-28
|19
|22
|77
Percentages: FG .475, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 17-41, .415 (Escobar 6-12, Gandia-Rosa 4-10, Hendricksen 3-7, Burkhardt 2-4, Endicott 1-1, Sams 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Aminu, Burkhardt, D.James).
Turnovers: 10 (Aminu 2, Escobar 2, Gandia-Rosa 2, Adedoyin, D.James, Hendricksen, Sams).
Steals: 3 (Aminu, Gandia-Rosa, Hendricksen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|S.James
|27
|7-10
|2-4
|5-10
|2
|2
|16
|Homesley
|37
|8-14
|11-15
|0-7
|3
|0
|28
|McGhee
|36
|4-9
|0-2
|1-4
|4
|1
|9
|Pacheco-Ortiz
|36
|4-8
|8-8
|0-4
|1
|1
|17
|Cuffee
|38
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|4
|Rode
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|4
|Baxter-Bell
|8
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|5
|4
|Robinson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-48
|24-33
|6-27
|17
|11
|82
Percentages: FG .563, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cuffee 1-2, Homesley 1-3, McGhee 1-3, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-4, Rode 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Homesley 2, S.James).
Turnovers: 6 (Cuffee 2, McGhee 2, Homesley, S.James).
Steals: 7 (Baxter-Bell 2, Cuffee 2, Pacheco-Ortiz 2, Homesley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Florida
|31
|46
|—
|77
|Liberty
|40
|42
|—
|82
A_5,613 (8,085).
