https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/LIPSCOMB-73-NORTH-ALABAMA-71-15036920.php
LIPSCOMB 73, NORTH ALABAMA 71
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIPSCOMB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Asadullah
|26
|9-14
|1-5
|4-14
|4
|4
|19
|Buckland
|37
|3-10
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|3
|8
|Fleming
|28
|4-11
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|13
|G.Jones
|38
|4-11
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|2
|10
|Miller
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|31
|7-13
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|15
|Hazen
|19
|3-6
|1-3
|1-6
|3
|2
|8
|Hobbs
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Cary
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-67
|3-11
|9-38
|15
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .448, FT .273.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Fleming 4-8, G.Jones 2-5, Buckland 2-6, Hazen 1-2, Johnson 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Asadullah, Miller).
Turnovers: 14 (Buckland 5, Asadullah 3, Hazen 2, Cary, Fleming, Johnson, Miller).
Steals: 4 (Buckland 2, Fleming, Hobbs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|30
|6-13
|2-4
|4-7
|2
|3
|15
|Littles
|35
|4-7
|2-4
|4-14
|1
|2
|10
|Agnew
|38
|7-15
|3-5
|2-7
|3
|2
|20
|Blackmon
|29
|2-9
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|6
|Brim
|37
|4-9
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|9
|Anderson
|13
|4-9
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|9
|Youngblood
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Matic
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diggs
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|9-17
|13-40
|14
|15
|71
Percentages: FG .424, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Agnew 3-6, James 1-2, Anderson 1-5, Blackmon 1-5, Brim 0-1, Matic 0-1, Youngblood 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Littles 2, James).
Turnovers: 12 (Brim 4, Littles 4, Agnew, Anderson, Matic, Youngblood).
Steals: 8 (Agnew 3, Brim 3, Anderson, Littles).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lipscomb
|39
|34
|—
|73
|North Alabama
|29
|42
|—
|71
A_978 (4,000).
View Comments