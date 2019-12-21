FG FT Reb
DELAWARE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Darling 45 6-19 5-6 0-5 5 2 20
Allen 43 5-11 5-5 0-2 3 1 16
Mutts 37 8-11 1-1 1-13 1 5 17
Anderson 36 3-9 0-0 1-4 2 2 7
Goss 23 5-8 0-0 0-4 0 2 10
McCoy 23 2-2 0-0 0-3 2 3 5
Painter 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Asamoah 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Novakovich 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 29-63 11-12 2-32 13 18 75

Percentages: FG .460, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Darling 3-8, McCoy 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Allen 1-3, Asamoah 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen, Anderson, McCoy).

Turnovers: 20 (Mutts 6, Anderson 3, Darling 3, Allen 2, Goss 2, Painter 2, Asamoah, McCoy).

Steals: 6 (Allen 2, Anderson 2, Darling, McCoy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LIU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 43 11-18 2-6 2-9 1 4 24
Batts 38 6-10 5-6 1-6 7 2 19
Flowers 37 5-12 3-3 0-8 0 2 15
Agosto 33 2-6 0-3 1-3 2 1 4
Cotton 33 3-8 2-3 0-3 4 1 10
Jackson 23 3-7 1-2 0-0 3 3 8
Ballantyne 9 1-2 0-0 1-4 0 3 2
Bradley 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Ndim 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 31-64 13-23 5-34 17 16 82

Percentages: FG .484, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Batts 2-5, Cotton 2-7, Flowers 2-7, Jackson 1-5, Ballantyne 0-1, Bradley 0-1, Clark 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark, Ndim).

Turnovers: 14 (Cotton 5, Flowers 4, Clark 3, Agosto, Batts).

Steals: 12 (Clark 4, Cotton 3, Flowers 3, Jackson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware 31 33 11 75
LIU 37 27 18 82

A_649 (2,500).