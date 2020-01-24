FG FT Reb
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blackmon 38 11-19 0-2 1-6 2 3 26
Braxton 34 5-13 4-4 3-7 4 3 15
Stewart 28 6-14 4-4 3-9 0 2 16
Dixon-Conover 24 4-7 2-2 0-3 4 1 10
Thompson 24 3-8 2-2 1-3 1 4 8
Gaskins 22 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 0 3
Flagg 15 0-3 1-2 1-4 0 4 1
Kuzavas 12 1-1 0-0 1-3 2 1 2
Laskey 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-67 13-16 10-37 14 18 81

Percentages: FG .463, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Blackmon 4-10, Braxton 1-2, Gaskins 1-2, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Thompson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Flagg 2, Blackmon).

Turnovers: 15 (Dixon-Conover 4, Braxton 3, Thompson 3, Blackmon 2, Gaskins 2, Stewart).

Steals: 5 (Dixon-Conover 2, Stewart 2, Blackmon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LIU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson 40 8-16 3-4 0-5 7 1 24
Cotton 39 3-8 1-2 1-2 0 1 9
Clark 36 8-17 9-13 1-13 3 3 28
Flowers 31 9-13 1-1 4-6 1 4 21
Batts 23 1-3 1-2 1-3 3 5 4
Bradley 18 0-5 0-0 1-3 1 0 0
Cisse 8 0-2 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Ndim 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Ballantyne 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-64 15-22 10-36 15 16 86

Percentages: FG .453, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Jackson 5-11, Clark 3-5, Flowers 2-5, Cotton 2-6, Batts 1-2, Bradley 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Flowers 3, Cisse, Clark).

Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Bradley 3, Jackson 2, Batts, Cisse, Cotton, Flowers).

Steals: 6 (Bradley 2, Clark 2, Cotton, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Francis (Pa.) 33 48 81
LIU 35 51 86

A_452 (2,500).