FG FT Reb
HIGH POINT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Coleman 22 2-10 2-2 1-2 0 4 6
Peterson 37 3-5 3-4 0-9 2 3 9
Sanchez 31 6-12 1-2 5-6 0 3 13
Randleman 24 0-2 2-4 1-2 2 0 2
Jo.Wright 36 4-15 0-0 2-3 3 4 8
Ja.Wright 20 1-4 2-2 1-6 3 1 4
Slay 18 3-9 3-4 0-1 0 2 10
Thomas 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Izunabor 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 20-60 13-18 10-30 10 21 54

Percentages: FG .333, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Slay 1-5, Peterson 0-1, Ja.Wright 0-2, Jo.Wright 0-2, Coleman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Randleman 2, Jo.Wright, Thomas).

Turnovers: 7 (Peterson 2, Sanchez 2, Coleman, Slay, Thomas).

Steals: 6 (Slay 2, Ja.Wright, Jo.Wright, Sanchez, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LONGWOOD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cintron 26 1-2 0-0 2-5 1 3 2
J.Smith 28 3-11 1-2 0-5 0 1 8
Flood 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Phillips 32 1-4 0-0 0-2 6 1 2
J.Wilson 15 2-5 1-1 0-1 0 0 6
Munoz 30 3-9 6-7 0-5 1 2 13
Wade 26 6-8 3-4 2-7 0 2 19
Bligen 14 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Nkereuwem 13 1-1 1-4 1-2 0 4 3
C.Wilson 12 1-5 1-2 0-1 0 5 4
Totals 200 18-47 13-20 5-30 9 19 57

Percentages: FG .383, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Wade 4-6, C.Wilson 1-3, J.Wilson 1-3, Munoz 1-4, J.Smith 1-7, Bligen 0-1, Phillips 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Cintron 3, J.Smith, Nkereuwem).

Turnovers: 12 (J.Smith 4, Phillips 3, Munoz 2, C.Wilson, Nkereuwem, Wade).

Steals: 3 (Bligen, Cintron, Munoz).

Technical Fouls: None.

High Point 20 34 54
Longwood 23 34 57

A_1,672 (1,807).