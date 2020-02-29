Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Uguak 19 3-4 5-5 5-11 2 4 11
Krutwig 33 8-17 0-0 1-7 3 1 16
Clemons 34 1-3 1-3 0-2 4 0 4
Hall 39 3-9 0-2 0-2 1 0 9
Williamson 39 5-8 2-3 0-2 1 3 15
Kennedy 17 3-8 2-2 0-1 1 3 8
Wojcik 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Pipkins 6 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Agunanne 4 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Welch 2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 24-52 12-17 7-31 13 12 67

Percentages: FG .462, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Williamson 3-5, Hall 3-7, Clemons 1-2, Pipkins 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Kennedy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kennedy).

Turnovers: 12 (Williamson 6, Krutwig 2, Agunanne, Clemons, Kennedy, Wojcik).

Steals: 7 (Williamson 3, Clemons, Hall, Krutwig, Uguak).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BRADLEY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Childs 31 6-13 8-9 3-9 2 3 21
Bar 16 0-1 0-0 2-3 2 0 0
Brown 36 7-17 1-2 0-3 5 1 18
Kennell 37 7-12 0-0 0-3 3 1 19
Kingsby 25 1-2 0-1 0-0 2 3 2
Henry 24 3-4 0-0 1-3 0 2 6
Tahvanainen 17 0-4 0-0 0-2 1 2 0
Boya 11 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Thomas 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-53 9-12 6-26 16 13 66

Percentages: FG .453, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Kennell 5-7, Brown 3-9, Childs 1-3, Tahvanainen 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Boya 4, Childs 2, Bar, Kingsby).

Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Boya 2, Kingsby 2, Childs, Henry, Kennell, Tahvanainen).

Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Boya, Henry, Kingsby, Tahvanainen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola of Chicago 38 29 67
Bradley 27 39 66

