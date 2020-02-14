https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/LSU-75-No-25-Tennessee-65-15055497.php
LSU 75, No. 25 Tennessee 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (18-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Trasi
|39
|8-18
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|22
|Aifuwa
|18
|3-5
|1-5
|0-6
|0
|4
|7
|Cherry
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Pointer
|40
|8-15
|8-12
|0-10
|6
|3
|24
|Richard-Harris
|27
|0-4
|3-4
|1-2
|2
|1
|3
|Thomas
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Brooks
|17
|2-3
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|2
|5
|Seay
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spencer
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Young
|18
|3-5
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|3
|10
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|18-29
|13-41
|11
|17
|75
Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .621.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Trasi 5-10, Pointer 0-1, Richard-Harris 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Aifuwa 2, Trasi 1, Richard-Harris 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Trasi 2, Richard-Harris 2, 2, Pointer 1, Thomas 1, Young 1)
Steals: 5 (Pointer 3, Aifuwa 1, Brooks 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (17-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|22
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Burrell
|15
|0-7
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|Davis
|39
|8-13
|2-3
|0-6
|2
|4
|19
|Key
|18
|3-6
|3-3
|2-3
|0
|3
|9
|Massengill
|35
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|6
|Harris
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|McCoy
|14
|2-5
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|3
|7
|Kushkituah
|13
|1-3
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|2
|4
|Horston
|29
|1-4
|2-5
|2-7
|2
|4
|4
|Rennie
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|16-22
|10-35
|12
|22
|65
Percentages: FG 4.351, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Brown 1-2, Davis 1-1, Rennie 1-1, Burrell 0-1, Massengill 0-1, Horston 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Key 2, Massengill 1, Horston 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Horston 5, Davis 4, Brown 1, McCoy 1, Kushkituah 1)
Steals: 5 (Davis 2, Brown 1, Massengill 1, Horston 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Tennessee
|12
|20
|16
|17
|—
|65
|LSU
|12
|22
|15
|26
|—
|75
A_1,966
Officials_Doug Knight, Angelica Suffren, Karen Preato
