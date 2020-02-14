Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LSU (18-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Trasi 39 8-18 1-2 2-4 0 2 22
Aifuwa 18 3-5 1-5 0-6 0 4 7
Cherry 20 2-7 0-0 2-3 1 1 4
Pointer 40 8-15 8-12 0-10 6 3 24
Richard-Harris 27 0-4 3-4 1-2 2 1 3
Thomas 5 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Brooks 17 2-3 1-2 3-5 1 2 5
Seay 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Spencer 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Young 18 3-5 4-4 0-3 1 3 10
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-58 18-29 13-41 11 17 75

Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .621.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Trasi 5-10, Pointer 0-1, Richard-Harris 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Aifuwa 2, Trasi 1, Richard-Harris 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Trasi 2, Richard-Harris 2, 2, Pointer 1, Thomas 1, Young 1)

Steals: 5 (Pointer 3, Aifuwa 1, Brooks 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE (17-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 22 3-7 2-2 0-1 1 2 9
Burrell 15 0-7 2-2 1-3 1 3 2
Davis 39 8-13 2-3 0-6 2 4 19
Key 18 3-6 3-3 2-3 0 3 9
Massengill 35 3-9 0-0 1-4 3 1 6
Harris 6 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
McCoy 14 2-5 3-3 0-2 1 3 7
Kushkituah 13 1-3 2-4 1-2 2 2 4
Horston 29 1-4 2-5 2-7 2 4 4
Rennie 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-57 16-22 10-35 12 22 65

Percentages: FG 4.351, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Brown 1-2, Davis 1-1, Rennie 1-1, Burrell 0-1, Massengill 0-1, Horston 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Key 2, Massengill 1, Horston 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Horston 5, Davis 4, Brown 1, McCoy 1, Kushkituah 1)

Steals: 5 (Davis 2, Brown 1, Massengill 1, Horston 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Tennessee 12 20 16 17 65
LSU 12 22 15 26 75

A_1,966

Officials_Doug Knight, Angelica Suffren, Karen Preato