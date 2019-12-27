https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-14934084.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|24
|31.6
|217-466
|.466
|44-115
|144-164
|.878
|622
|25.9
|George
|22
|31.0
|172-393
|.438
|80-203
|101-111
|.910
|525
|23.9
|Williams
|31
|30.2
|195-470
|.415
|54-150
|148-176
|.841
|592
|19.1
|Harrell
|33
|29.2
|257-447
|.575
|0-12
|112-169
|.663
|626
|19.0
|Shamet
|16
|27.3
|46-111
|.414
|31-82
|20-21
|.952
|143
|8.9
|Zubac
|33
|17.0
|107-181
|.591
|0-2
|61-84
|.726
|275
|8.3
|Beverley
|28
|29.1
|83-204
|.407
|40-123
|15-26
|.577
|221
|7.9
|Green
|24
|20.6
|58-143
|.406
|37-98
|18-21
|.857
|171
|7.1
|Harkless
|33
|23.4
|74-149
|.497
|18-52
|19-33
|.576
|185
|5.6
|Patterson
|30
|14.9
|54-130
|.415
|40-99
|17-24
|.708
|165
|5.5
|McGruder
|21
|17.5
|31-82
|.378
|15-49
|6-12
|.500
|83
|4.0
|Robinson
|25
|12.2
|34-99
|.343
|13-46
|6-13
|.462
|87
|3.5
|Kabengele
|10
|4.4
|10-22
|.455
|6-12
|3-3
|1.000
|29
|2.9
|Mann
|22
|9.2
|21-42
|.500
|2-9
|8-10
|.800
|52
|2.4
|Walton
|15
|10.0
|11-22
|.500
|6-14
|6-7
|.857
|34
|2.3
|Motley
|4
|2.8
|1-3
|.333
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|33
|240.8
|1371-2964
|.463
|387-1067
|684-874
|.783
|3813
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|33
|240.8
|1283-2970
|.432
|391-1150
|623-804
|.775
|3580
|108.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|28
|164
|192
|8.0
|122
|5.1
|48
|0
|43
|83
|14
|George
|10
|117
|127
|5.8
|80
|3.6
|56
|0
|32
|77
|12
|Williams
|12
|80
|92
|3.0
|191
|6.2
|47
|1
|20
|95
|4
|Harrell
|97
|149
|246
|7.5
|62
|1.9
|77
|0
|24
|63
|38
|Shamet
|1
|28
|29
|1.8
|26
|1.6
|49
|0
|7
|16
|4
|Zubac
|74
|138
|212
|6.4
|30
|.9
|78
|0
|7
|31
|30
|Beverley
|35
|135
|170
|6.1
|95
|3.4
|96
|1
|40
|36
|18
|Green
|31
|123
|154
|6.4
|14
|.6
|57
|0
|14
|20
|8
|Harkless
|31
|87
|118
|3.6
|37
|1.1
|87
|0
|38
|31
|22
|Patterson
|25
|71
|96
|3.2
|24
|.8
|23
|0
|5
|11
|3
|McGruder
|13
|46
|59
|2.8
|14
|.7
|39
|0
|10
|9
|4
|Robinson
|3
|38
|41
|1.6
|25
|1.0
|36
|0
|7
|18
|7
|Kabengele
|1
|7
|8
|.8
|1
|.1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Mann
|3
|22
|25
|1.1
|28
|1.3
|26
|0
|6
|12
|3
|Walton
|2
|8
|10
|.7
|17
|1.1
|12
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Motley
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|3
|.8
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|367
|1214
|1581
|47.9
|769
|23.3
|740
|3
|261
|533
|168
|OPPONENTS
|368
|1131
|1499
|45.4
|745
|22.6
|777
|0
|278
|517
|168
