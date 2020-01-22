AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 34 32.2 326-700 .466 65-183 206-232 .888 923 27.1
George 26 30.7 198-462 .429 94-238 120-132 .909 610 23.5
Williams 41 30.0 266-626 .425 81-213 203-235 .864 816 19.9
Harrell 43 28.7 334-582 .574 0-14 155-243 .638 823 19.1
Shamet 27 27.1 81-195 .415 56-147 27-28 .964 245 9.1
Beverley 36 28.3 110-260 .423 54-154 24-38 .632 298 8.3
Zubac 44 17.5 143-242 .591 0-2 74-100 .740 360 8.2
Green 35 21.2 81-202 .401 47-137 27-35 .771 236 6.7
Harkless 43 22.4 95-185 .514 20-60 22-40 .550 232 5.4
Patterson 39 13.3 64-165 .388 45-124 17-24 .708 190 4.9
McGruder 32 17.2 45-114 .395 18-65 7-14 .500 115 3.6
Robinson 36 11.9 43-124 .347 18-61 10-17 .588 114 3.2
Kabengele 10 4.4 10-22 .455 6-12 3-3 1.000 29 2.9
Coffey 2 2.5 2-3 .667 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Walton 22 9.8 17-36 .472 9-21 6-7 .857 49 2.2
Mann 27 8.1 21-47 .447 2-10 8-10 .800 52 1.9
Motley 7 2.4 3-5 .600 1-1 2-2 1.000 9 1.3
TEAM 44 240.6 1839-3970 .463 517-1444 911-1160 .785 5106 116.0
OPPONENTS 44 240.6 1731-3943 .439 527-1535 831-1093 .760 4820 109.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 37 214 251 7.4 169 5.0 67 0 68 110 21
George 12 143 155 6.0 97 3.7 65 0 38 85 12
Williams 18 107 125 3.0 251 6.1 57 1 27 125 8
Harrell 122 186 308 7.2 77 1.8 98 0 30 80 45
Shamet 3 57 60 2.2 43 1.6 84 0 10 22 5
Beverley 48 168 216 6.0 143 4.0 116 1 47 48 22
Zubac 110 192 302 6.9 41 .9 101 0 8 37 42
Green 52 176 228 6.5 26 .7 92 0 16 34 14
Harkless 43 127 170 4.0 41 1.0 103 0 44 38 28
Patterson 26 81 107 2.7 27 .7 31 0 6 11 3
McGruder 21 71 92 2.9 22 .7 54 0 17 14 7
Robinson 5 50 55 1.5 39 1.1 49 0 12 23 7
Kabengele 1 7 8 .8 1 .1 6 0 1 1 1
Coffey 0 0 0 .0 1 .5 1 0 0 0 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 21 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
Mann 4 23 27 1.0 29 1.1 27 0 6 13 3
Motley 1 1 2 .3 5 .7 5 0 3 4 0
TEAM 505 1616 2121 48.2 1033 23.5 975 4 337 677 218
OPPONENTS 476 1516 1992 45.3 1024 23.3 1036 0 358 662 217