MANHATTAN 71, CANISIUS 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MANHATTAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Greene
|30
|4-8
|3-5
|1-7
|2
|2
|13
|Stewart
|30
|2-5
|7-8
|0-0
|4
|3
|12
|Hinckson
|27
|3-4
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|9
|Buchanan
|22
|4-5
|0-1
|0-4
|2
|2
|8
|Reynolds
|22
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Mack
|21
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|0
|Paulicap
|21
|6-13
|1-1
|1-7
|0
|2
|13
|Williams
|19
|7-9
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|16
|Reid
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-47
|14-19
|2-28
|13
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .553, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Hinckson 2-3, Greene 2-4, Stewart 1-4, Reynolds 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene, Hinckson, Paulicap, Reid).
Turnovers: 24 (Buchanan 5, Greene 5, Hinckson 5, Paulicap 3, Reynolds 3, Reid, Stewart, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Hinckson 4, Reynolds, Stewart, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|40
|2-10
|2-6
|1-5
|8
|3
|6
|Brandon
|38
|4-16
|5-6
|3-10
|2
|3
|15
|Hitchon
|25
|5-9
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|12
|Fritz
|24
|4-4
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|1
|8
|Harried
|21
|3-9
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|4
|7
|Henderson
|21
|4-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|9
|White
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Brown
|15
|2-2
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|6
|Totals
|200
|26-65
|10-18
|13-33
|18
|21
|67
Percentages: FG .400, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Brandon 2-7, Hitchon 1-3, Harried 1-5, Henderson 1-5, Johnson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hitchon 2, White).
Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 5, Fritz 4, Harried 3, Hitchon 2, White 2, Brandon, Brown, Henderson).
Steals: 15 (Johnson 5, Brown 3, Harried 3, Henderson 2, Hitchon 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Manhattan
|38
|33
|—
|71
|Canisius
|35
|32
|—
|67
A_829 (2,176).