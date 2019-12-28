FG FT Reb
CENT. ARKANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bergersen 34 2-11 5-10 4-7 2 2 10
Baker 30 3-8 1-2 4-7 0 0 7
Chatham 22 4-7 0-0 1-2 1 5 8
McDaniel 21 3-5 0-0 0-2 0 2 7
Olowokere 18 1-4 4-4 0-1 2 0 7
Shittu 17 2-4 2-2 0-2 0 1 6
Koval 16 0-4 0-0 0-4 0 5 0
Kayouloud 15 3-10 0-2 2-4 1 3 6
Weidenaar 14 1-5 0-0 1-2 1 5 3
Cooper 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 3 4 0
Vanover 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-61 12-20 12-31 10 27 54

Percentages: FG .311, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (McDaniel 1-1, Bergersen 1-3, Olowokere 1-3, Weidenaar 1-4, Cooper 0-1, Shittu 0-1, Baker 0-2, Kayouloud 0-2, Koval 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Koval 6, Bergersen, Cooper, Shittu).

Turnovers: 19 (Kayouloud 6, Bergersen 3, McDaniel 3, Shittu 2, Baker, Chatham, Cooper, Koval, Weidenaar).

Steals: 4 (Baker 2, Chatham, Shittu).

Technical Fouls: Chatham, 15:30 first.

FG FT Reb
MARQUETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Torrence 27 3-4 0-0 0-4 5 1 9
Bailey 26 4-9 0-0 1-12 4 5 9
Anim 24 4-7 2-5 0-1 1 1 11
Cain 24 3-6 1-2 0-3 2 2 8
Elliott 23 3-3 1-2 1-4 4 1 9
Howard 20 9-13 7-10 1-1 5 1 30
Morrow 19 3-12 5-5 5-6 1 1 11
Johnson 18 2-3 1-3 3-7 0 2 5
John 15 3-5 6-9 3-6 1 3 12
Carney 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gardiner 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Kennedy 1 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-65 23-36 15-45 23 17 106

Percentages: FG .538, FT .639.

3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Howard 5-7, Torrence 3-4, Elliott 2-2, Anim 1-3, Bailey 1-4, Cain 1-4, Gardiner 0-1, Kennedy 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bailey 2, John 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Torrence 3, Howard 2, John 2, Morrow 2, Bailey, Elliott, Johnson).

Steals: 11 (Anim 2, Elliott 2, Howard 2, Torrence 2, Bailey, Cain, Morrow).

Technical Fouls: John, 18:21 second.

Cent. Arkansas 24 30 54
Marquette 57 49 106

.