FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marshall 32 5-12 4-6 1-7 1 2 15
Carter 28 3-7 0-0 1-3 1 3 6
Scruggs 25 4-10 2-4 1-2 5 4 11
Goodin 24 0-8 1-2 1-2 3 0 1
Moore 24 0-3 0-0 1-2 2 2 0
Jones 23 6-9 4-6 2-6 0 1 16
Tandy 17 1-8 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Freemantle 16 3-4 2-2 3-4 0 2 10
James 10 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Schrand 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-64 13-20 10-27 13 15 65

Percentages: FG .359, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Freemantle 2-2, James 1-2, Scruggs 1-3, Marshall 1-4, Tandy 1-5, Carter 0-3, Goodin 0-3, Moore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 2, Jones, Moore, Tandy).

Turnovers: 7 (Marshall 3, Goodin 2, Carter, Freemantle).

Steals: 4 (Jones 2, Carter, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MARQUETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Howard 38 12-27 6-6 0-4 4 1 35
Anim 36 4-12 3-3 3-8 2 1 12
McEwen 25 3-5 2-2 0-3 0 4 10
John 22 4-6 2-2 3-7 2 3 10
Bailey 20 3-4 0-0 2-5 1 2 7
Cain 19 1-3 0-0 1-5 2 1 2
Torrence 19 2-3 0-0 1-4 1 0 4
Johnson 18 1-4 0-0 4-8 1 3 2
Carney 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Gardiner 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 31-65 13-13 14-44 14 15 85

Percentages: FG .477, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Howard 5-14, McEwen 2-4, Bailey 1-1, Carney 1-1, Anim 1-4, Cain 0-1, Torrence 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anim 2, Bailey, Johnson).

Turnovers: 11 (Torrence 4, Anim 3, Howard 2, McEwen 2).

Steals: 5 (Anim 3, Cain, Howard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Xavier 32 33 65
Marquette 44 41 85

A_13,761 (17,500).