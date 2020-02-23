Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MERCER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bender 17 7-10 3-4 2-4 0 5 17
Dimitrijevic 40 5-18 0-0 0-6 6 3 12
Gary 40 6-10 1-2 0-3 3 3 17
Robertson 34 4-7 8-8 2-11 3 3 16
Stair 30 5-7 0-1 2-8 3 4 11
Glisson 22 3-8 2-2 4-5 1 0 8
Urey 8 0-0 1-2 1-2 1 1 1
Love 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Baffuto 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Totals 200 31-62 15-19 11-39 17 24 85

Percentages: FG .500, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Gary 4-8, Dimitrijevic 2-10, Love 1-1, Stair 1-2, Glisson 0-1, Robertson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Robertson).

Turnovers: 4 (Dimitrijevic 2, Bender, Robertson).

Steals: 3 (Bender, Robertson, Urey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CHATTANOOGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ryan 29 4-11 6-6 1-6 1 3 16
Vila 23 6-9 6-9 2-3 1 2 18
Caldwell 26 2-7 0-0 3-8 0 4 6
Commander 37 0-4 0-0 0-1 3 4 0
Jean-Baptiste 32 6-14 5-6 1-4 3 1 20
Doomes 19 6-9 1-3 3-6 2 1 13
Johnson 18 0-2 1-2 1-2 1 2 1
Kenic 13 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 6
Scott 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Brown 1 0-0 0-2 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-60 19-28 11-32 11 19 80

Percentages: FG .433, FT .679.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Jean-Baptiste 3-8, Kenic 2-2, Caldwell 2-6, Ryan 2-7, Scott 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Commander 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Caldwell).

Turnovers: 6 (Ryan 3, Jean-Baptiste 2, Vila).

Steals: 3 (Jean-Baptiste 2, Vila).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mercer 38 47 85
Chattanooga 29 51 80

A_3,146 (10,928).