MIAMI (OHIO) 65, N. ILLINOIS 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|32
|4-10
|4-4
|4-8
|0
|2
|13
|McCarty
|23
|2-5
|3-5
|1-7
|1
|2
|9
|Beane
|33
|2-6
|1-3
|1-1
|1
|3
|5
|German
|31
|8-20
|3-5
|0-5
|1
|0
|21
|Hankerson
|30
|3-5
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|8
|Cochran
|25
|0-1
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|3
|0
|Mateen
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Daow
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|13-19
|10-35
|5
|16
|60
Percentages: FG .396, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McCarty 2-4, German 2-5, James 1-2, Beane 0-1, Hankerson 0-1, Scott 0-1, Mateen 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (James 4).
Turnovers: 9 (German 3, Cochran 2, James 2, Mateen, McCarty).
Steals: 4 (Beane, Cochran, James, Mateen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (OHIO)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brewer
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|McNamara
|19
|4-7
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|3
|10
|Grant
|34
|4-12
|3-4
|1-3
|3
|1
|11
|Jovic
|23
|1-5
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|4
|2
|Lairy
|37
|2-9
|0-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|5
|Coleman-Lands
|31
|4-7
|5-6
|0-5
|0
|1
|15
|Ayah
|19
|2-2
|4-4
|1-8
|0
|3
|8
|Bowman
|14
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|10
|White
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|14-20
|4-28
|10
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .460, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Bowman 2-2, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Lairy 1-6, White 0-1, Grant 0-3, Jovic 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jovic, McNamara).
Turnovers: 7 (Brewer 3, Coleman-Lands 2, Lairy, White).
Steals: 4 (Lairy 4).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Illinois
|27
|33
|—
|60
|Miami (Ohio)
|31
|34
|—
|65
A_3,831 (6,400).
