FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ado 24 1-2 0-0 3-7 0 3 2
Perry 36 6-9 5-7 1-8 1 4 17
Stewart 37 4-5 1-1 0-3 0 4 10
Weatherspoon 22 5-9 0-0 0-0 3 4 10
Woodard 36 2-7 1-4 0-5 2 2 5
Carter 29 8-14 8-10 0-1 2 3 26
Molinar 11 4-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 8
Feazell 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 30-51 15-22 4-26 9 23 78

Percentages: FG .588, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 3-7, .429 (Carter 2-4, Stewart 1-1, Feazell 0-1, Woodard 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ado 2, Weatherspoon 2, Woodard 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Perry 5, Weatherspoon 5, Carter 4, Stewart, Woodard).

Steals: 5 (Stewart 2, Carter, Weatherspoon, Woodard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bailey 28 4-8 0-0 2-4 1 3 10
Chaney 18 1-3 2-2 2-2 0 2 4
Jones 35 9-17 18-21 0-6 2 4 38
Sills 36 5-10 3-3 1-3 2 1 15
Whitt 40 4-8 0-0 0-6 3 1 8
Harris 26 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 3 0
Henderson 9 1-3 0-0 2-3 0 1 2
Cylla 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Bell 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-52 23-26 7-26 10 18 77

Percentages: FG .462, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Bailey 2-3, Sills 2-4, Jones 2-7, Harris 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bailey).

Turnovers: 13 (Bailey 4, Chaney 2, Jones 2, Sills 2, Whitt 2, Harris).

Steals: 4 (Bailey, Chaney, Jones, Sills).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mississippi St. 40 38 78
Arkansas 32 45 77

A_19,200 (19,368).