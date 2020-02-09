https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/MURRAY-ST-73-TENNESSEE-ST-65-15041852.php
MURRAY ST. 73, TENNESSEE ST. 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|13
|2-3
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|4
|7
|A.Smith
|28
|2-6
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|T.Brown
|40
|10-18
|5-5
|0-3
|3
|0
|28
|Eaves
|27
|2-7
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|D.Smith
|35
|4-9
|0-1
|0-4
|3
|5
|9
|Gilmore
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|0
|4
|Williams
|19
|4-8
|4-6
|3-8
|0
|4
|13
|Holliday
|17
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Kamba
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|15-20
|5-29
|8
|21
|73
Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (T.Brown 3-7, Williams 1-1, D.Smith 1-3, Eaves 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Robinson, Williams).
Turnovers: 15 (Robinson 4, D.Smith 3, T.Brown 3, A.Smith 2, Eaves, Gilmore, Williams).
Steals: 8 (D.Smith 3, Williams 2, Eaves, Holliday, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|5
|2
|Washington
|33
|6-10
|8-9
|2-12
|1
|3
|24
|Harris
|35
|4-8
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|10
|Littlejohn
|34
|4-9
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|2
|13
|Marshall
|31
|3-10
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Egbuta
|16
|0-1
|4-6
|3-6
|0
|3
|4
|Freeman
|15
|1-8
|0-2
|0-0
|4
|3
|2
|Kone
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brown
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Malone
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|17-23
|6-30
|11
|22
|65
Percentages: FG .392, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Washington 4-5, Littlejohn 3-8, Marshall 1-6, J.Brown 0-1, Harris 0-2, Freeman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Marshall 2, Washington 2, Egbuta, Kone).
Turnovers: 17 (Johnson 4, Egbuta 3, Harris 3, Littlejohn 3, Marshall 2, Freeman, Washington).
Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, Freeman, Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Murray St.
|33
|40
|—
|73
|Tennessee St.
|29
|36
|—
|65
