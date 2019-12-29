MURRAY ST. 81, CUMBERLAND 46
Davis 4-10 0-2 9, Duke 2-9 1-2 7, Ridley 5-10 1-2 14, Blum 2-6 0-0 5, Levier 2-6 0-0 5, Stargell 2-8 2-2 6, Pacheco-Ortiz 0-2 0-0 0, C.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Monson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 4-8 46.
Brown 9-12 0-0 24, D.Smith 3-12 0-0 8, Holliday 3-9 0-0 8, A.Smith 6-7 3-4 15, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Kamba 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 6-10 4-4 16, Gilmore 3-4 0-0 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 7-8 81.
Halftime_Murray St. 44-27. 3-Point Goals_Cumberland 8-20 (Ridley 3-5, Duke 2-3, Levier 1-1, Blum 1-3, Davis 1-3, Monson 0-1, Pacheco-Ortiz 0-1, C.Smith 0-1, Stargell 0-2), Murray St. 10-24 (Brown 6-9, Holliday 2-4, D.Smith 2-9, Kamba 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds_Cumberland 19 (Davis 6), Murray St. 43 (Brown, Robinson 8). Assists_Cumberland 7 (Davis, C.Smith 2), Murray St. 18 (D.Smith 7). Total Fouls_Cumberland 11, Murray St. 12. A_4,107 (8,602).