FIU 0 7 0 17 3 27
Marshall 0 10 7 7 6 30
Second Quarter

MSH_FG Rohrwasser 38, 13:52.

FIU_Maxwell 1 run (Borregales kick), 11:29.

MSH_Gaines 20 run (Rohrwasser kick), 7:21.

Third Quarter

MSH_Green 1 run (Rohrwasser kick), 7:00.

Fourth Quarter

FIU_A.Jones 9 run (Borregales kick), 14:54.

FIU_Gaiter 22 pass from Morgan (Borregales kick), 14:42.

MSH_Gaines 18 pass from Green ( kick), 2:16.

FIU_FG Borregales 41, :21.

First Overtime

FIU_FG Borregales 35, :00.

MSH_Knox 1 run, :00.

___

FIU MSH
First downs 17 23
Rushes-yards 30-82 57-200
Passing 240 90
Comp-Att-Int 22-38-1 9-20-0
Return Yards 27 55
Punts-Avg. 7-38.1 5-45.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-75 4-35
Time of Possession 26:43 33:17

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_FIU, A.Jones 17-52, Wiggins 3-27, Maxwell 4-14, Bautista 1-6, Price 2-1, Morgan 3-(minus 18). Marshall, Knox 33-146, Gaines 5-33, Evans 6-26, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Green 12-(minus 3).

PASSING_FIU, Wiggins 1-1-0-4, Morgan 21-37-1-236. Marshall, Green 9-20-0-90.

RECEIVING_FIU, Gaiter 9-107, Maloney 3-83, Thornton 3-15, Palmer 2-22, Maxwell 2-6, A.Jones 1-4, Price 1-2, Scott 1-1. Marshall, Obialo 5-31, Levias 1-24, Gaines 1-18, Thompson 1-14, Knox 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Marshall, Rohrwasser 45.