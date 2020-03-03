Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anderson 20:42 1-7 1-2 1-7 2 1 3
Brooks 24:26 5-17 2-4 2-5 0 2 13
Valanciunas 24:55 6-7 2-2 7-15 2 0 15
Melton 23:35 3-8 4-5 2-4 4 2 11
Morant 24:06 6-10 1-3 1-4 5 3 13
Dieng 26:02 6-8 5-7 1-10 1 3 17
Jackson 24:28 4-11 4-5 0-3 4 2 16
Konchar 19:55 4-7 0-0 0-7 1 0 10
T.Jones 18:59 6-10 2-3 0-1 9 0 15
Tolliver 18:55 4-5 0-0 0-3 0 2 12
Guduric 5:25 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Watanabe 5:25 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Uthoff 3:05 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 46-92 21-31 14-60 30 16 127

Percentages: FG .500, FT .677.

3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Tolliver 4-5, Jackson 4-7, Konchar 2-2, Valanciunas 1-1, Melton 1-2, T.Jones 1-4, Brooks 1-7, Dieng 0-1, Anderson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson 3, Anderson, Brooks, Dieng, Konchar, Morant).

Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 3, Dieng 3, Melton 3, Brooks, Guduric, T.Jones, Tolliver, Valanciunas).

Steals: 12 (T.Jones 4, Jackson 2, Melton 2, Anderson, Brooks, Dieng, Guduric).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
ATLANTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Collins 31:07 4-11 2-2 2-3 1 2 12
Hunter 30:27 3-11 0-0 1-7 3 4 6
Fernando 22:59 1-8 0-0 3-6 3 3 2
Huerter 32:48 5-14 0-0 2-5 4 2 13
Young 29:13 5-17 9-9 0-1 2 0 19
Graham 22:57 2-7 0-0 2-4 2 4 5
D.Jones 19:26 3-5 0-0 3-7 2 4 6
Goodwin 19:06 2-5 3-4 0-4 1 0 7
Teague 16:44 5-12 1-1 1-3 1 1 12
Carter 15:12 2-9 0-0 2-3 1 1 6
Totals 240:00 32-99 15-16 16-43 20 21 88

Percentages: FG .323, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Huerter 3-8, Collins 2-4, Carter 2-7, Graham 1-2, Teague 1-2, D.Jones 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Fernando 0-2, Hunter 0-4, Young 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (D.Jones 2, Hunter 2, Collins, Huerter, Teague, Young).

Turnovers: 17 (Young 7, Collins 5, Teague 3, Goodwin, Graham).

Steals: 6 (Huerter 2, Collins, Graham, Hunter, Young).

Technical Fouls: None..

Memphis 24 28 32 43 127
Atlanta 23 26 19 20 88

A_16,207 (18,118).