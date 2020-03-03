Memphis 127, Atlanta 88
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|20:42
|1-7
|1-2
|1-7
|2
|1
|3
|Brooks
|24:26
|5-17
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|2
|13
|Valanciunas
|24:55
|6-7
|2-2
|7-15
|2
|0
|15
|Melton
|23:35
|3-8
|4-5
|2-4
|4
|2
|11
|Morant
|24:06
|6-10
|1-3
|1-4
|5
|3
|13
|Dieng
|26:02
|6-8
|5-7
|1-10
|1
|3
|17
|Jackson
|24:28
|4-11
|4-5
|0-3
|4
|2
|16
|Konchar
|19:55
|4-7
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|0
|10
|T.Jones
|18:59
|6-10
|2-3
|0-1
|9
|0
|15
|Tolliver
|18:55
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|12
|Guduric
|5:25
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Watanabe
|5:25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Uthoff
|3:05
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-92
|21-31
|14-60
|30
|16
|127
Percentages: FG .500, FT .677.
3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Tolliver 4-5, Jackson 4-7, Konchar 2-2, Valanciunas 1-1, Melton 1-2, T.Jones 1-4, Brooks 1-7, Dieng 0-1, Anderson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Jackson 3, Anderson, Brooks, Dieng, Konchar, Morant).
Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 3, Dieng 3, Melton 3, Brooks, Guduric, T.Jones, Tolliver, Valanciunas).
Steals: 12 (T.Jones 4, Jackson 2, Melton 2, Anderson, Brooks, Dieng, Guduric).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|31:07
|4-11
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|12
|Hunter
|30:27
|3-11
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|4
|6
|Fernando
|22:59
|1-8
|0-0
|3-6
|3
|3
|2
|Huerter
|32:48
|5-14
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|2
|13
|Young
|29:13
|5-17
|9-9
|0-1
|2
|0
|19
|Graham
|22:57
|2-7
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|4
|5
|D.Jones
|19:26
|3-5
|0-0
|3-7
|2
|4
|6
|Goodwin
|19:06
|2-5
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|0
|7
|Teague
|16:44
|5-12
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|12
|Carter
|15:12
|2-9
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|32-99
|15-16
|16-43
|20
|21
|88
Percentages: FG .323, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Huerter 3-8, Collins 2-4, Carter 2-7, Graham 1-2, Teague 1-2, D.Jones 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Fernando 0-2, Hunter 0-4, Young 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (D.Jones 2, Hunter 2, Collins, Huerter, Teague, Young).
Turnovers: 17 (Young 7, Collins 5, Teague 3, Goodwin, Graham).
Steals: 6 (Huerter 2, Collins, Graham, Hunter, Young).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Memphis
|24
|28
|32
|43
|—
|127
|Atlanta
|23
|26
|19
|20
|—
|88
A_16,207 (18,118).