FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Crowder 31:20 9-17 3-4 3-8 7 3 27
Jackson Jr. 33:55 9-10 3-4 3-6 0 5 24
Valanciunas 22:11 4-7 1-1 1-12 3 5 9
Brooks 28:21 8-19 0-0 1-3 3 2 22
Morant 29:35 7-10 7-8 0-4 9 2 22
Jones 18:25 5-8 1-2 0-2 5 0 11
Clarke 17:45 3-8 2-2 1-6 1 0 8
Hill 16:53 0-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Melton 16:39 2-8 3-3 1-7 4 1 8
Allen 14:54 2-3 4-4 0-2 1 2 9
Anderson 7:02 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Guduric 3:00 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 240:00 49-96 24-28 11-54 36 23 140

Percentages: FG .510, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Brooks 6-9, Crowder 6-11, Jackson Jr. 3-4, Allen 1-1, Melton 1-4, Morant 1-4, Clarke 0-1, Jones 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Hill 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson Jr. 4, Crowder 3, Valanciunas 3).

Turnovers: 9 (Jackson Jr. 2, Morant 2, Valanciunas 2, Allen, Brooks, Crowder).

Steals: 8 (Crowder 3, Jones 2, Melton 2, Morant).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
L.A. CLIPPERS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harkless 17:16 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 2 0
Leonard 35:11 8-24 6-6 1-8 3 1 24
Zubac 17:05 4-6 0-0 5-11 0 1 8
Shamet 28:19 4-13 1-1 2-4 0 3 10
Walton Jr. 22:44 1-4 0-0 0-1 2 3 3
Harrell 26:29 11-16 6-10 2-9 3 3 28
Williams 25:16 10-17 3-3 1-2 7 3 24
Robinson 20:46 3-7 0-0 1-2 0 2 7
Green 18:02 0-2 0-0 1-4 2 1 0
McGruder 13:03 0-2 1-2 0-5 0 2 1
Patterson 6:57 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Coffey 4:26 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Motley 4:26 2-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 4
Totals 240:00 45-101 17-22 14-49 20 22 114

Percentages: FG .446, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Leonard 2-7, Coffey 1-2, Walton Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-2, Robinson 1-5, Shamet 1-7, Green 0-1, Harkless 0-1, McGruder 0-1, Patterson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Green).

Turnovers: 13 (Leonard 5, Williams 3, Harkless 2, Harrell 2, Motley).

Steals: 3 (Leonard 2, Patterson).

Technical Fouls: None

Memphis 40 25 39 36 140
L.A. Clippers 27 30 23 34 114

A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:05.