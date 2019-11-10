Sunday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):

Mexico Primera A, Clausura Atletico Nacional Medellin 3, Cucuta Deportivo FC 1

Atletico Nacional Medellin: Patricio Cucchi (9), Daniel Munoz (51, 60).

Cucuta Deportivo FC: Matias Perez Garcia (45).

Halftime: 1-1.

Mexico Primera Division, Apertura Tigres 0, Pachuca 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Chivas 3, Queretaro FC 2

Chivas: Alexis Vega (23), Javier Lopez (36), Alan Pulido (41).

Queretaro FC: Jeison Lucumi (90, 90).

Halftime: 3-0.

Leon 4, Toluca 0

Leon: Jean Meneses (22), Yairo Moreno (62), Ivan Ochoa (70), Jose Macias (82).

Halftime: 1-0.