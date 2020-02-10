https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Miami-Heat-Stax-15044064.php
Miami Heat Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|44
|34.5
|265-586
|.452
|28-110
|345-412
|.837
|903
|20.5
|Crowder
|1
|35.0
|6-11
|.545
|5-8
|1-2
|.500
|18
|18.0
|Dragic
|41
|28.2
|224-501
|.447
|95-241
|120-158
|.759
|663
|16.2
|Adebayo
|52
|34.7
|325-559
|.581
|1-11
|182-265
|.687
|833
|16.0
|Nunn
|49
|30.2
|303-677
|.448
|98-280
|62-75
|.827
|766
|15.6
|Herro
|46
|27.7
|219-529
|.414
|99-252
|66-79
|.835
|603
|13.1
|Robinson
|52
|29.0
|213-465
|.458
|180-410
|40-45
|.889
|646
|12.4
|Winslow
|11
|32.0
|50-129
|.388
|6-27
|18-27
|.667
|124
|11.3
|Waiters
|3
|14.0
|10-26
|.385
|8-17
|0-1
|.000
|28
|9.3
|Jones
|38
|24.8
|120-246
|.488
|28-98
|72-93
|.774
|340
|8.9
|Olynyk
|46
|19.6
|116-255
|.455
|58-149
|60-69
|.870
|350
|7.6
|Leonard
|49
|20.1
|116-223
|.520
|51-119
|17-26
|.654
|300
|6.1
|Johnson
|18
|15.6
|39-87
|.448
|16-45
|8-14
|.571
|102
|5.7
|Vincent
|3
|13.0
|4-19
|.211
|4-16
|0-0
|.000
|12
|4.0
|Silva
|36
|8.0
|41-65
|.631
|0-2
|31-45
|.689
|113
|3.1
|Haslem
|2
|5.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|5
|2.5
|Iguodala
|1
|23.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Okpala
|5
|5.2
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.4
|Macon
|4
|3.5
|1-3
|.333
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|TEAM
|52
|243.8
|2057-4389
|.469
|678-1789
|1026-1317
|.779
|5818
|111.9
|OPPONENTS
|52
|243.8
|2026-4548
|.445
|662-1968
|920-1193
|.771
|5634
|108.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|82
|215
|297
|6.8
|275
|6.3
|63
|0
|78
|99
|24
|Crowder
|1
|10
|11
|11.0
|3
|3.0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Dragic
|18
|105
|123
|3.0
|206
|5.0
|77
|0
|26
|104
|7
|Adebayo
|135
|405
|540
|10.4
|254
|4.9
|127
|0
|61
|143
|62
|Nunn
|14
|122
|136
|2.8
|173
|3.5
|110
|0
|42
|88
|9
|Herro
|14
|172
|186
|4.0
|91
|2.0
|58
|0
|29
|72
|7
|Robinson
|8
|165
|173
|3.3
|69
|1.3
|150
|0
|27
|40
|13
|Winslow
|16
|57
|73
|6.6
|44
|4.0
|38
|0
|7
|24
|5
|Waiters
|0
|11
|11
|3.7
|3
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|40
|124
|164
|4.3
|36
|.9
|81
|0
|38
|24
|26
|Olynyk
|33
|179
|212
|4.6
|59
|1.3
|112
|0
|29
|49
|14
|Leonard
|27
|221
|248
|5.1
|53
|1.1
|103
|0
|13
|35
|15
|Johnson
|8
|44
|52
|2.9
|21
|1.2
|34
|0
|6
|15
|13
|Vincent
|0
|3
|3
|1.0
|3
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Silva
|51
|53
|104
|2.9
|18
|.5
|75
|0
|9
|30
|17
|Haslem
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iguodala
|3
|3
|6
|6.0
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Okpala
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|451
|1896
|2347
|45.1
|1313
|25.3
|1045
|0
|371
|782
|217
|OPPONENTS
|485
|1702
|2187
|42.1
|1287
|24.8
|1120
|1
|398
|695
|220
