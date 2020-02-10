Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Butler 44 34.5 265-586 .452 28-110 345-412 .837 903 20.5
Crowder 1 35.0 6-11 .545 5-8 1-2 .500 18 18.0
Dragic 41 28.2 224-501 .447 95-241 120-158 .759 663 16.2
Adebayo 52 34.7 325-559 .581 1-11 182-265 .687 833 16.0
Nunn 49 30.2 303-677 .448 98-280 62-75 .827 766 15.6
Herro 46 27.7 219-529 .414 99-252 66-79 .835 603 13.1
Robinson 52 29.0 213-465 .458 180-410 40-45 .889 646 12.4
Winslow 11 32.0 50-129 .388 6-27 18-27 .667 124 11.3
Waiters 3 14.0 10-26 .385 8-17 0-1 .000 28 9.3
Jones 38 24.8 120-246 .488 28-98 72-93 .774 340 8.9
Olynyk 46 19.6 116-255 .455 58-149 60-69 .870 350 7.6
Leonard 49 20.1 116-223 .520 51-119 17-26 .654 300 6.1
Johnson 18 15.6 39-87 .448 16-45 8-14 .571 102 5.7
Vincent 3 13.0 4-19 .211 4-16 0-0 .000 12 4.0
Silva 36 8.0 41-65 .631 0-2 31-45 .689 113 3.1
Haslem 2 5.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 3-4 .750 5 2.5
Iguodala 1 23.0 1-2 .500 0-1 0-0 .000 2 2.0
Okpala 5 5.2 3-5 .600 0-1 1-2 .500 7 1.4
Macon 4 3.5 1-3 .333 1-2 0-0 .000 3 0.8
TEAM 52 243.8 2057-4389 .469 678-1789 1026-1317 .779 5818 111.9
OPPONENTS 52 243.8 2026-4548 .445 662-1968 920-1193 .771 5634 108.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Butler 82 215 297 6.8 275 6.3 63 0 78 99 24
Crowder 1 10 11 11.0 3 3.0 1 0 2 1 1
Dragic 18 105 123 3.0 206 5.0 77 0 26 104 7
Adebayo 135 405 540 10.4 254 4.9 127 0 61 143 62
Nunn 14 122 136 2.8 173 3.5 110 0 42 88 9
Herro 14 172 186 4.0 91 2.0 58 0 29 72 7
Robinson 8 165 173 3.3 69 1.3 150 0 27 40 13
Winslow 16 57 73 6.6 44 4.0 38 0 7 24 5
Waiters 0 11 11 3.7 3 1.0 5 0 0 3 2
Jones 40 124 164 4.3 36 .9 81 0 38 24 26
Olynyk 33 179 212 4.6 59 1.3 112 0 29 49 14
Leonard 27 221 248 5.1 53 1.1 103 0 13 35 15
Johnson 8 44 52 2.9 21 1.2 34 0 6 15 13
Vincent 0 3 3 1.0 3 1.0 2 0 1 0 0
Silva 51 53 104 2.9 18 .5 75 0 9 30 17
Haslem 0 3 3 1.5 0 .0 3 0 0 0 0
Iguodala 3 3 6 6.0 3 3.0 3 0 1 2 1
Okpala 1 4 5 1.0 1 .2 2 0 2 1 1
Macon 0 0 0 .0 1 .3 1 0 0 2 0
TEAM 451 1896 2347 45.1 1313 25.3 1045 0 371 782 217
OPPONENTS 485 1702 2187 42.1 1287 24.8 1120 1 398 695 220