AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Butler 45 34.4 274-601 .456 28-110 348-416 .837 924 20.5
Crowder 2 33.0 12-22 .545 9-16 6-7 .857 39 19.5
Dragic 42 28.2 230-514 .447 96-245 122-162 .753 678 16.1
Adebayo 53 34.6 330-567 .582 1-11 185-271 .683 846 16.0
Nunn 50 30.1 305-690 .442 98-284 62-75 .827 770 15.4
Herro 46 27.7 219-529 .414 99-252 66-79 .835 603 13.1
Robinson 53 29.1 219-479 .457 185-423 40-45 .889 663 12.5
Winslow 11 32.0 50-129 .388 6-27 18-27 .667 124 11.3
Waiters 3 14.0 10-26 .385 8-17 0-1 .000 28 9.3
Jones 39 24.7 123-249 .494 28-98 74-95 .779 348 8.9
Olynyk 47 19.6 121-264 .458 60-153 60-69 .870 362 7.7
Leonard 49 20.1 116-223 .520 51-119 17-26 .654 300 6.1
Johnson 18 15.6 39-87 .448 16-45 8-14 .571 102 5.7
Silva 37 7.8 41-65 .631 0-2 31-45 .689 113 3.1
Vincent 4 10.3 4-19 .211 4-16 0-0 .000 12 3.0
Haslem 2 5.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 3-4 .750 5 2.5
Iguodala 2 20.0 2-3 .667 0-1 0-0 .000 4 2.0
Okpala 5 5.2 3-5 .600 0-1 1-2 .500 7 1.4
Macon 4 3.5 1-3 .333 1-2 0-0 .000 3 0.8
TEAM 53 243.8 2100-4476 .469 690-1822 1041-1338 .778 5931 111.9
OPPONENTS 53 243.8 2056-4625 .445 673-2002 950-1227 .774 5735 108.2

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Butler 82 225 307 6.8 280 6.2 64 0 82 101 25
Crowder 2 17 19 9.5 3 1.5 3 0 5 1 1
Dragic 19 106 125 3.0 212 5.0 79 0 26 106 7
Adebayo 138 413 551 10.4 261 4.9 129 0 63 144 62
Nunn 14 123 137 2.7 175 3.5 111 0 42 89 9
Herro 14 172 186 4.0 91 2.0 58 0 29 72 7
Robinson 8 166 174 3.3 72 1.4 153 0 27 41 13
Winslow 16 57 73 6.6 44 4.0 38 0 7 24 5
Waiters 0 11 11 3.7 3 1.0 5 0 0 3 2
Jones 40 125 165 4.2 36 .9 84 0 38 25 27
Olynyk 33 185 218 4.6 70 1.5 115 0 30 51 15
Leonard 27 221 248 5.1 53 1.1 103 0 13 35 15
Johnson 8 44 52 2.9 21 1.2 34 0 6 15 13
Silva 51 53 104 2.8 18 .5 75 0 9 30 17
Vincent 0 3 3 .8 3 .8 2 0 1 0 0
Haslem 0 3 3 1.5 0 .0 3 0 0 0 0
Iguodala 5 6 11 5.5 5 2.5 5 0 1 3 1
Okpala 1 4 5 1.0 1 .2 2 0 2 1 1
Macon 0 0 0 .0 1 .3 1 0 0 2 0
TEAM 458 1934 2392 45.1 1349 25.5 1064 0 381 794 220
OPPONENTS 491 1736 2227 42.0 1310 24.7 1141 1 406 712 222