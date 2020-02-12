https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Miami-Heat-Stax-15050181.php
Miami Heat Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|45
|34.4
|274-601
|.456
|28-110
|348-416
|.837
|924
|20.5
|Crowder
|2
|33.0
|12-22
|.545
|9-16
|6-7
|.857
|39
|19.5
|Dragic
|42
|28.2
|230-514
|.447
|96-245
|122-162
|.753
|678
|16.1
|Adebayo
|53
|34.6
|330-567
|.582
|1-11
|185-271
|.683
|846
|16.0
|Nunn
|50
|30.1
|305-690
|.442
|98-284
|62-75
|.827
|770
|15.4
|Herro
|46
|27.7
|219-529
|.414
|99-252
|66-79
|.835
|603
|13.1
|Robinson
|53
|29.1
|219-479
|.457
|185-423
|40-45
|.889
|663
|12.5
|Winslow
|11
|32.0
|50-129
|.388
|6-27
|18-27
|.667
|124
|11.3
|Waiters
|3
|14.0
|10-26
|.385
|8-17
|0-1
|.000
|28
|9.3
|Jones
|39
|24.7
|123-249
|.494
|28-98
|74-95
|.779
|348
|8.9
|Olynyk
|47
|19.6
|121-264
|.458
|60-153
|60-69
|.870
|362
|7.7
|Leonard
|49
|20.1
|116-223
|.520
|51-119
|17-26
|.654
|300
|6.1
|Johnson
|18
|15.6
|39-87
|.448
|16-45
|8-14
|.571
|102
|5.7
|Silva
|37
|7.8
|41-65
|.631
|0-2
|31-45
|.689
|113
|3.1
|Vincent
|4
|10.3
|4-19
|.211
|4-16
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Haslem
|2
|5.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|5
|2.5
|Iguodala
|2
|20.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Okpala
|5
|5.2
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.4
|Macon
|4
|3.5
|1-3
|.333
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|TEAM
|53
|243.8
|2100-4476
|.469
|690-1822
|1041-1338
|.778
|5931
|111.9
|OPPONENTS
|53
|243.8
|2056-4625
|.445
|673-2002
|950-1227
|.774
|5735
|108.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|82
|225
|307
|6.8
|280
|6.2
|64
|0
|82
|101
|25
|Crowder
|2
|17
|19
|9.5
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Dragic
|19
|106
|125
|3.0
|212
|5.0
|79
|0
|26
|106
|7
|Adebayo
|138
|413
|551
|10.4
|261
|4.9
|129
|0
|63
|144
|62
|Nunn
|14
|123
|137
|2.7
|175
|3.5
|111
|0
|42
|89
|9
|Herro
|14
|172
|186
|4.0
|91
|2.0
|58
|0
|29
|72
|7
|Robinson
|8
|166
|174
|3.3
|72
|1.4
|153
|0
|27
|41
|13
|Winslow
|16
|57
|73
|6.6
|44
|4.0
|38
|0
|7
|24
|5
|Waiters
|0
|11
|11
|3.7
|3
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|40
|125
|165
|4.2
|36
|.9
|84
|0
|38
|25
|27
|Olynyk
|33
|185
|218
|4.6
|70
|1.5
|115
|0
|30
|51
|15
|Leonard
|27
|221
|248
|5.1
|53
|1.1
|103
|0
|13
|35
|15
|Johnson
|8
|44
|52
|2.9
|21
|1.2
|34
|0
|6
|15
|13
|Silva
|51
|53
|104
|2.8
|18
|.5
|75
|0
|9
|30
|17
|Vincent
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|3
|.8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Haslem
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iguodala
|5
|6
|11
|5.5
|5
|2.5
|5
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Okpala
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|458
|1934
|2392
|45.1
|1349
|25.5
|1064
|0
|381
|794
|220
|OPPONENTS
|491
|1736
|2227
|42.0
|1310
|24.7
|1141
|1
|406
|711
|222
View Comments