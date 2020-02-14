https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Miami-Heat-Stax-15056328.php
Miami Heat Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|46
|34.4
|284-622
|.457
|28-113
|353-422
|.836
|949
|20.6
|Crowder
|3
|30.3
|17-29
|.586
|12-20
|8-9
|.889
|54
|18.0
|Dragic
|43
|28.3
|235-526
|.447
|96-250
|125-167
|.749
|691
|16.1
|Adebayo
|54
|34.5
|334-577
|.579
|1-11
|186-273
|.681
|855
|15.8
|Nunn
|51
|30.0
|310-706
|.439
|99-290
|63-76
|.829
|782
|15.3
|Herro
|46
|27.7
|219-529
|.414
|99-252
|66-79
|.835
|603
|13.1
|Robinson
|54
|29.1
|225-492
|.457
|191-436
|40-45
|.889
|681
|12.6
|Winslow
|11
|32.0
|50-129
|.388
|6-27
|18-27
|.667
|124
|11.3
|Waiters
|3
|14.0
|10-26
|.385
|8-17
|0-1
|.000
|28
|9.3
|Jones
|40
|24.7
|123-249
|.494
|28-98
|74-95
|.779
|348
|8.7
|Olynyk
|48
|19.5
|121-267
|.453
|60-155
|60-69
|.870
|362
|7.5
|Leonard
|49
|20.1
|116-223
|.520
|51-119
|17-26
|.654
|300
|6.1
|Johnson
|18
|15.6
|39-87
|.448
|16-45
|8-14
|.571
|102
|5.7
|Iguodala
|3
|21.0
|5-9
|.556
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|13
|4.3
|Silva
|37
|7.8
|41-65
|.631
|0-2
|31-45
|.689
|113
|3.1
|Vincent
|4
|10.3
|4-19
|.211
|4-16
|0-0
|.000
|12
|3.0
|Haslem
|2
|5.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|5
|2.5
|Okpala
|5
|5.2
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|1.4
|Macon
|4
|3.5
|1-3
|.333
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|TEAM
|54
|243.7
|2138-4564
|.468
|703-1861
|1053-1354
|.778
|6032
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|54
|243.7
|2097-4710
|.445
|687-2038
|970-1250
|.776
|5851
|108.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|85
|230
|315
|6.8
|281
|6.1
|65
|0
|82
|105
|25
|Crowder
|3
|19
|22
|7.3
|4
|1.3
|7
|0
|6
|2
|1
|Dragic
|19
|109
|128
|3.0
|217
|5.0
|80
|0
|26
|109
|7
|Adebayo
|140
|422
|562
|10.4
|266
|4.9
|130
|0
|67
|145
|64
|Nunn
|14
|125
|139
|2.7
|177
|3.5
|113
|0
|44
|89
|10
|Herro
|14
|172
|186
|4.0
|91
|2.0
|58
|0
|29
|72
|7
|Robinson
|8
|167
|175
|3.2
|75
|1.4
|157
|0
|28
|42
|13
|Winslow
|16
|57
|73
|6.6
|44
|4.0
|38
|0
|7
|24
|5
|Waiters
|0
|11
|11
|3.7
|3
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|40
|127
|167
|4.2
|36
|.9
|89
|0
|40
|25
|28
|Olynyk
|33
|187
|220
|4.6
|70
|1.5
|117
|0
|31
|51
|15
|Leonard
|27
|221
|248
|5.1
|53
|1.1
|103
|0
|13
|35
|15
|Johnson
|8
|44
|52
|2.9
|21
|1.2
|34
|0
|6
|15
|13
|Iguodala
|5
|11
|16
|5.3
|7
|2.3
|7
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Silva
|51
|53
|104
|2.8
|18
|.5
|75
|0
|9
|30
|17
|Vincent
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|3
|.8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Haslem
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okpala
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|1
|.2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|464
|1965
|2429
|45.0
|1368
|25.3
|1086
|0
|392
|805
|224
|OPPONENTS
|501
|1779
|2280
|42.2
|1333
|24.7
|1157
|1
|412
|726
|225
