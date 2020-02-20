Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Butler 46 34.4 284-622 .457 28-113 353-422 .836 949 20.6
Crowder 3 30.3 17-29 .586 12-20 8-9 .889 54 18.0
Dragic 43 28.3 235-526 .447 96-250 125-167 .749 691 16.1
Adebayo 54 34.5 334-577 .579 1-11 186-273 .681 855 15.8
Nunn 51 30.0 310-706 .439 99-290 63-76 .829 782 15.3
Herro 46 27.7 219-529 .414 99-252 66-79 .835 603 13.1
Robinson 54 29.1 225-492 .457 191-436 40-45 .889 681 12.6
Winslow 11 32.0 50-129 .388 6-27 18-27 .667 124 11.3
Waiters 3 14.0 10-26 .385 8-17 0-1 .000 28 9.3
Jones 40 24.7 123-249 .494 28-98 74-95 .779 348 8.7
Olynyk 48 19.5 121-267 .453 60-155 60-69 .870 362 7.5
Leonard 49 20.1 116-223 .520 51-119 17-26 .654 300 6.1
Johnson 18 15.6 39-87 .448 16-45 8-14 .571 102 5.7
Iguodala 3 21.0 5-9 .556 3-7 0-0 .000 13 4.3
Silva 37 7.8 41-65 .631 0-2 31-45 .689 113 3.1
Vincent 4 10.3 4-19 .211 4-16 0-0 .000 12 3.0
Haslem 2 5.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 3-4 .750 5 2.5
Okpala 5 5.2 3-5 .600 0-1 1-2 .500 7 1.4
Macon 4 3.5 1-3 .333 1-2 0-0 .000 3 0.8
TEAM 54 243.7 2138-4564 .468 703-1861 1053-1354 .778 6032 111.7
OPPONENTS 54 243.7 2097-4710 .445 687-2038 970-1250 .776 5851 108.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Butler 85 230 315 6.8 281 6.1 65 0 82 105 25
Crowder 3 19 22 7.3 4 1.3 7 0 6 2 1
Dragic 19 109 128 3.0 217 5.0 80 0 26 109 7
Adebayo 140 422 562 10.4 266 4.9 130 0 67 145 64
Nunn 14 125 139 2.7 177 3.5 113 0 44 89 10
Herro 14 172 186 4.0 91 2.0 58 0 29 72 7
Robinson 8 167 175 3.2 75 1.4 157 0 28 42 13
Winslow 16 57 73 6.6 44 4.0 38 0 7 24 5
Waiters 0 11 11 3.7 3 1.0 5 0 0 3 2
Jones 40 127 167 4.2 36 .9 89 0 40 25 28
Olynyk 33 187 220 4.6 70 1.5 117 0 31 51 15
Leonard 27 221 248 5.1 53 1.1 103 0 13 35 15
Johnson 8 44 52 2.9 21 1.2 34 0 6 15 13
Iguodala 5 11 16 5.3 7 2.3 7 0 1 4 1
Silva 51 53 104 2.8 18 .5 75 0 9 30 17
Vincent 0 3 3 .8 3 .8 2 0 1 0 0
Haslem 0 3 3 1.5 0 .0 3 0 0 0 0
Okpala 1 4 5 1.0 1 .2 2 0 2 1 1
Macon 0 0 0 .0 1 .3 1 0 0 2 0
TEAM 464 1965 2429 45.0 1368 25.3 1086 0 392 805 224
OPPONENTS 501 1779 2280 42.2 1333 24.7 1157 1 412 726 225