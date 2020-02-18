Michigan St. 66, Minnesota 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST. (13-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Belles
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|4
|8
|Clouden
|35
|5-15
|6-6
|1-10
|3
|0
|16
|Joiner
|28
|3-10
|2-2
|8-11
|3
|0
|9
|McCutcheon
|35
|1-10
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|2
|5
|Ozment
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|7
|Hollie
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Parks
|14
|3-5
|1-6
|5-9
|0
|2
|7
|Dodd
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ayrault
|22
|6-11
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|14
|Hendrickson
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jacqmain
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Winston
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-68
|11-16
|16-51
|16
|15
|66
Percentages: FG 36.765, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Ayrault 2-4, Joiner 1-4, McCutcheon 1-7, Ozment 1-3, Clouden 0-4, Hendrickson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Belles 2, Ayrault 2, Ozment 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Clouden 5, Winston 3, Ozment 2, Parks 2, McCutcheon 1, 1)
Steals: 4 (Parks 2, Clouden 1, Ayrault 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA (15-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taiye Bello
|25
|2-10
|1-4
|4-8
|0
|4
|5
|Brunson
|36
|3-13
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|8
|Hubbard
|28
|2-8
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|6
|Powell
|35
|6-22
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|15
|Scalia
|27
|2-7
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|4
|8
|Kehinde Bello
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|5-6
|0
|4
|4
|Sconiers
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Adashchyk
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-69
|9-14
|16-44
|7
|18
|54
Percentages: FG 28.986, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Hubbard 2-6, Adashchyk 2-4, Brunson 1-3, Bello 0-1, Powell 0-5, Scalia 0-3, Bello 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brunson 1, Scalia 1, Sconiers 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Adashchyk 3, Bello 2, Hubbard 2, Powell 2, Scalia 2, Brunson 1, Bello 1, Sconiers 1, 1)
Steals: 9 (Bello 2, Brunson 2, Powell 2, Adashchyk 2, Hubbard 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Minnesota
|12
|15
|18
|9
|—
|54
|Michigan St.
|14
|17
|21
|14
|—
|66
A_4,608
Officials_Mark Resch, Dee Kantner, Beverly Roberts