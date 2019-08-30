Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Ian Happ doubles to deep right field. Nicholas Castellanos homers to center field. Ian Happ scores. Victor Caratini singles to left field, tagged out at second, Ryan Braun to Orlando Arcia. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber doubles to deep right field. Addison Russell flies out to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 0.

Cubs second. Jonathan Lucroy grounds out to shortstop, Hernan Perez to Yasmani Grandal. David Bote doubles to left center field. Jose Quintana doubles to deep left center field. David Bote scores. Ian Happ reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jose Quintana out at third. Nicholas Castellanos homers to center field. Ian Happ scores. Victor Caratini flies out to left center field to Lorenzo Cain.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 5, Brewers 0.

Cubs seventh. David Bote walks. Tony Kemp pinch-hitting for David Phelps. Tony Kemp pops out to shallow left field to Orlando Arcia. Ian Happ reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. David Bote to second. Fielding error by Cory Spangenberg. Nicholas Castellanos called out on strikes. Victor Caratini singles to left field. Ian Happ to second. David Bote scores. Javier Baez called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Cubs 6, Brewers 0.

Brewers eighth. Christian Yelich singles to center field. Ryan Braun lines out to second base to Addison Russell. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Manny Pina singles to left center field. Christian Yelich scores. Hernan Perez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Manny Pina out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 6, Brewers 1.

Cubs eighth. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Addison Russell grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Claudio to Yasmani Grandal. Jonathan Lucroy grounds out to first base to Yasmani Grandal. David Bote singles to left field. Kris Bryant pinch-hitting for Pedro Strop. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 7, Brewers 1.