Milwaukee-Miami Runs

Brewers first. Trent Grisham homers to left field. Yasmani Grandal walks. Mike Moustakas reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Yasmani Grandal out at second. Ryan Braun grounds out to second base. Mike Moustakas out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins first. Jon Berti flies out to deep left center field to Ryan Braun. Isan Diaz walks. Garrett Cooper singles to right field. Isan Diaz to third. Starlin Castro out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Ryan Braun. Isan Diaz scores. Neil Walker grounds out to first base, Eric Thames to Zach Davies.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Marlins 1.

Marlins second. Harold Ramirez triples to deep center field. Magneuris Sierra singles to right center field. Harold Ramirez scores. Bryan Holaday called out on strikes. Pablo Lopez strikes out swinging. Magneuris Sierra steals third. Jon Berti grounds out to shortstop, Hernan Perez to Eric Thames.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Brewers 1.

Brewers third. Cory Spangenberg singles to left field. Zach Davies out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Neil Walker to Isan Diaz. Cory Spangenberg to second. Trent Grisham grounds out to second base, Isan Diaz to Neil Walker. Cory Spangenberg to third. Yasmani Grandal walks. Mike Moustakas homers to right field. Yasmani Grandal scores. Cory Spangenberg scores. Ryan Braun walks. Eric Thames flies out to deep left center field to Harold Ramirez.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Marlins 2.

Brewers fourth. Ben Gamel grounds out to first base, Neil Walker to Pablo Lopez. Hernan Perez doubles to left field. Cory Spangenberg grounds out to first base to Neil Walker. Hernan Perez to third. Zach Davies singles to right field. Hernan Perez scores. Trent Grisham called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Marlins 2.

Marlins fifth. Martin Prado pinch-hitting for Pablo Lopez. Martin Prado singles to center field. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield, Zach Davies to Eric Thames. Martin Prado to second. Isan Diaz homers to center field. Martin Prado scores. Garrett Cooper homers to center field. Starlin Castro flies out to left field to Ryan Braun. Neil Walker flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Marlins 5.

Brewers ninth. Lorenzo Cain pinch-hitting for Brent Suter. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Garrett Cooper. Trent Grisham grounds out to second base, Isan Diaz to Garrett Cooper. Yasmani Grandal walks. Mike Moustakas homers to right field. Yasmani Grandal scores. Ryan Braun strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 7, Marlins 5.