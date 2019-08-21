Milwaukee-St. Louis Runs

Cardinals fourth. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow infield, Gio Gonzalez to Eric Thames. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow infield. Paul DeJong walks. Marcell Ozuna to second. Yadier Molina singles to center field. Paul DeJong to second. Marcell Ozuna scores. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader walks. Yadier Molina to second. Paul DeJong to third. Lane Thomas pinch-hitting for Michael Wacha. Lane Thomas flies out to center field to Lorenzo Cain.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 1, Brewers 0.

Brewers sixth. Christian Yelich doubles to deep left field. Keston Hiura flies out to center field to Harrison Bader. Ryan Braun flies out to right field to Dexter Fowler. Eric Thames singles to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Hernan Perez singles to left field. Eric Thames to second. Orlando Arcia singles to center field. Hernan Perez to second. Eric Thames scores. Ben Gamel pinch-hitting for Gio Gonzalez. Ben Gamel strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Cardinals 1.

Cardinals sixth. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Paul DeJong hit by pitch. Marcell Ozuna to second. Yadier Molina singles to shortstop. Paul DeJong to second. Marcell Ozuna to third. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader walks. Yadier Molina to second. Paul DeJong to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Matt Carpenter pinch-hitting for Tyler Webb. Matt Carpenter strikes out swinging. Dexter Fowler doubles to shallow left field. Harrison Bader scores. Yadier Molina scores. Paul DeJong scores. Tommy Edman pops out to shallow infield to Orlando Arcia.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Brewers 2.

Cardinals seventh. Paul Goldschmidt singles to right field. Marcell Ozuna singles to left field. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Paul DeJong reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Marcell Ozuna out at second. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Yadier Molina walks. Paul DeJong to second. Kolten Wong singles to center field. Yadier Molina to third. Paul DeJong scores. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Harrison Bader walks. Yairo Munoz pinch-hitting for Andrew Miller. Yairo Munoz reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Harrison Bader to second. Kolten Wong to third. Yadier Molina out at home. Dexter Fowler walks. Yairo Munoz to second. Harrison Bader to third. Kolten Wong scores. Tommy Edman walks. Dexter Fowler to second. Yairo Munoz to third. Harrison Bader scores. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 9, Brewers 2.

Brewers eighth. Keston Hiura doubles to deep left field. Ryan Braun singles to right field. Keston Hiura to third. Eric Thames strikes out swinging. Hernan Perez singles to third base. Ryan Braun to third. Keston Hiura scores. Orlando Arcia out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Yairo Munoz. Ryan Braun scores. Manny Pina flies out to center field to Harrison Bader.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 9, Brewers 4.