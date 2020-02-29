https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Minnesota-5-Columbus-0-15094058.php
Minnesota 5, Columbus 0
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 8 (Greenway, Pateryn), 6:12. 2, Minnesota, Spurgeon 11 (Suter, Fiala), 6:46.
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Hartman 9 (Koivu), 10:52. 4, Minnesota, Parise 22 (Brodin, Greenway), 12:30.
Third Period_5, Minnesota, Fiala 19 (Parise, Staal), 12:20 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-9-8_26. Columbus 11-6-7_24.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; Columbus 0 of 2.
Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 18-9-4 (24 shots-24 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 18-11-4 (15-11).
A_18,955 (18,500). T_2:24.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson.
