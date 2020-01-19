https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/Minnesota-7-Dallas-0-14987402.php
Minnesota 7, Dallas 0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|2
|—
|7
First Period_1, Minnesota, Spurgeon 4 (Suter, Zuccarello), 10:32. 2, Minnesota, Soucy 6 (Zucker), 16:27.
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Zucker 13 (Fiala, Brodin), 3:38 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Donato 9 (Hartman), 4:11. 5, Minnesota, Zuccarello 12 (Dumba, Zucker), 19:07.
Third Period_6, Minnesota, Parise 18 (Suter, Staal), 13:19 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Hartman 6 (Greenway, Donato), 16:50 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-13-7_27. Minnesota 12-8-12_32.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Minnesota 3 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 16-10-3 (15 shots-12 saves), Dallas, Khudobin 11-7-1 (17-13). Minnesota, Stalock 11-7-3 (27-27).
A_18,219 (18,064). T_2:29.
Referees_Chris Lee, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Galloway.
