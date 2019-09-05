Minnesota-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Rafael Devers called out on strikes. Xander Bogaerts singles to center field. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Brock Holt strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, Twins 0.

Red sox second. Mitch Moreland grounds out to shallow infield, Willians Astudillo to C.J. Cron. Christian Vazquez singles to deep right field. Jackie Bradley Jr. walks. Christian Vazquez to second. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Christian Vazquez scores. Rafael Devers flies out to deep right center field to Jake Cave. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Twins 0.

Red sox sixth. Brock Holt singles to center field. Mitch Moreland walks. Brock Holt to second. Christian Vazquez doubles to deep left field. Mitch Moreland to third. Brock Holt scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to C.J. Cron. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Christian Vazquez to third. Mitch Moreland scores. Rafael Devers flies out to left center field to Eddie Rosario. Mookie Betts to second. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 6, Twins 0.

Twins eighth. Nelson Cruz singles to left field. Eddie Rosario homers to center field. Nelson Cruz scores. Miguel Sano flies out to Mookie Betts. Jake Cave grounds out to shallow center field, Brock Holt to Mitch Moreland. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Twins 2.