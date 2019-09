Minnesota-Cleveland Runs

Twins third. Willians Astudillo flies out to right center field to Yasiel Puig. Max Kepler singles to right field. Jorge Polanco homers to center field. Max Kepler scores. Nelson Cruz called out on strikes. Eddie Rosario flies out to center field to Oscar Mercado.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Indians 0.